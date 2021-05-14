2022 Nissan Pathfinder Kicks Off Production In Tennessee, Before Its U.S. Launch This Summer: News

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is rolling off the line at the Smyrna, Tennessee plant starting this week. (Photos: Nissan)

Nissan’s revamped Pathfinder is almost here.

There are quite a few changes in store with the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, and the new model actually hitting dealers inches closer to reality this week, as the first production examples roll off the line. As before, Nissan’s midsize SUV will roll out of the Smyrna, Tennessee assembly plant.

Right from the start, the fifth-generation model gets sharper, more robust styling. The changes bring this car in line with the its siblings both up and down the product stack, including the smaller Rogue and the larger Armada. More importantly for a wide range of shoppers, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder drops its old CVT in favor of a new 9-speed automatic transmission. Mated to that is a familiar 3.5-liter naturally-aspirated V6, putting out 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive is the default option, though you can also get the new Pathfinder with all-wheel drive as before — but now, there are seven different drive modes from which to choose.

One notable feather in the Pathfinder’s cap is its 6,000-pound towing capacity, and that situation doesn’t change with this new generation. You still get the same amount of towing capability as before.

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder gets a dramatically updated interior to complement its new exterior look — one that focuses on more substantial lines over flowing curves. The focal point is a standard 9-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, while the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.8-inch head-up display are available on the upper Platinum trim.

No pricing information is available for the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder yet, but we should get that in the coming weeks. As these cars are actually rolling off the production line now, we won’t have too much longer to wait to see how the trim walk stacks up to the old model.