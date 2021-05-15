Video: These Are All The Crazy, Cool And Wacky Widgets In The 2021 Toyota Supra!

In yellow, it's definitely NOT inconspicuous, but there's much more to the new Supra than its looks!

Images: TFLcar

The 2021 Toyota Supra has some nifty gizmos inside, and Tommy is going to show you all of them.

Like the past few years, the 2021 Toyota Supra has caused a bit of an uproar in the office. It has been called a Japanese BMW (which it is – no insult there), difficult to look at, and an 8/10ths car that’s missing a manual transmission options. On top of that, the taller members of our crew found it uncomfortable. Still, it is a beast of a car that handles beautifully.

Over the past few years, we’ve sampled both the four and this six-cylinder – boy are they powerful. This model is the turbocharged and intercooled DOHC 24-valve inline-6. It has an aluminum block and head, direct fuel injection and puts out 382 horsepower. All that power is fed to the rear wheels via an eight speed automatic transmission.

We’ve driven both of the main variants of the Toyota Supra. Everyone agrees that both models are a driver’s car, but Tommy decides to dive even deeper.

This is the previous generation Supra, but you can see some of its design tropes in the new one.

Among (just a few of) the notable call outs in this video: Tommy points out a number of fake vents; but according to Toyota, you can make them functional if you go to the aftermarket. Tommy also notes that the door vent goes absolutely nowhere.

Tommy calls out BMW several times in this video, especially when he goes under the hood, into the trunk and inside the interior. This vehicle definitely is a miss-mash of Toyota and BMW components. He also mentions how difficult it is to enter and exit. We all like the spoiler, as it is right out of the previous generation Supra. While Tommy enjoys the double bubble roof, the interior is still too small for tall people.

Check out this video and see what Tommy uncovers with this bright yellow 2021 Toyota Supra!