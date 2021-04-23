Alfa Romeo Dropping Its ‘Giorgio’ Platform As It Prepares New, Electrified Models: Report

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (European model shown)

Alfa Romeo is beginning to shift all of its resources in a different direction.

The Giorgio platform which underpins the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio does not appear to have a future with the Alfa Romeo brand, according to a recent report from Automotive News Europe. This is a blow to fans of both, siblings as they represent some of the sharpest handling vehicles in their segments. I still maintain that, although they are holding their own, both vehicles should be selling like hotcakes for their driving dynamics alone.

Still, those close to the industry knew that there would be big changes coming when Stellantis came about, and that looks to be exactly what’s happening.

To that end, reports suggest no future vehicles will launch on the Giorgio platform. There will be a few upcoming vehicles have already been based on (or partially on) it. The new Jeep Grand Cherokee L contains several aspects of the Giorgio platform, as it moves on from the old Mercedes platform we’ve known for more than a decade. The Maserati Grecale, an upcoming compact SUV, may use the platform as well. We also expect the current Giulia and Stelvio to continue with future minor updates, at least for a little while longer.

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (European model shown)

The Giorgio platform makes way for electrification

Alfa Romeo says production plans over the next decade are being finalized. These plans include a raft of new vehicles that will be based on all-new platforms. These new platforms will support hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV) architecture. The most significant example of that philosophy in Alfa’s stable is the upcoming Tonale, which brand CEO Jean-Phillippe Imparato delayed by about three months to get everything right. So, we are already seeing the embers of this new approach burn brighter as many brands under the Stellantis umbrella switch to electrified platforms.

In North America, this is especially noticeable in brands like Jeep. After years in the making, they recently introduced their PHEV Wrangler 4xe. We also caught what we’re pretty sure is a Grand Cherokee 4xe testing in the Rocky Mountains. Some diehard enthuisasts and journalists alike will lament the end of both the Giorgio platform, and the vehicles it spawned. I, for one, have never driven a better handling crossover than the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Not Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, or even Lamborghini. Not one.

Hopefully, Alfa Romeo will surprise us with something even better, but we’ll have to wait and see.