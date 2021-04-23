This 2004 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited LJ Could Be An Off-Road Bargain: Check It Out On TFLbids!

Behold one of the holy grails (at least for some) of the Jeep world — the original Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, also dubbed the ‘LJ’. (Photos: TFLbids.com)

If you’re looking for a well-modified Jeep Wrangler LJ, this could be your ticket.

As great as modern Jeep Wranglers can be off the beaten track, the four-door Unlimited models can get mightily expensive, depending on your budget. Here’s an example of an affordable solution: the long-wheelbase 2004 Jeep Wrangler LJ. The original ‘Unlimited’ model came based on the TJ, but rude on a longer wheelbase providing a bit more practicality and a more stable platform on and off the road.

This 2004 Jeep Wrangler LJ also packs Jeep’s iconic 4.0-liter straight six engine, putting out 190 horsepower and 235 lb-ft of torque. One of the previous owners also fitted a cold air intake and aftermarket exhaust under the hood. Other performance bits include a 4-speed automatic transmission, Dana 44 solid axles front and rear (3.73 gear ratio), and a Command-Trac NV231 transfer case.

Up front, there’s a custom front bumper with a winch and integrated LED fog lights, complemented by KC headlights and another LED light bar up top. An convertible top, swing gate for the spare tire, aftermarket rear bumper with recovery points and CB radio wiring and antenna round out the critical external mods. On top of the lift, this 2004 Jeep Wrangler LJ rides on Mickey Thompson Baja MTZ tires.

The 2004 Jeep Wrangler LJ spent most of its life on Long Island, New York, where it was registered under four previous owners. It was in one accident in 2008 (with no airbag deployment), as shown by the AutoCheck history report. Even with that on its history, Experian gives this car a higher score than average considering the rest of its 17-year history.

