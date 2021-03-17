News: V8-Powered 2021 Dodge Charger Models Get Gold Rush Paint Scheme In Time For St. Patrick’s Day

It first debuted on the Challenger, but Stellantis is bringing its “pot o’ gold” to the Charger as well. (Photo: Stellantis)

Gold Rush is back — this time on the Charger.

Faith and begorrah, there’s a pot o’ gold at the end of that rainbow! All right, in this case it’s a muscle car, but you get the gist of Stellantis’ goal here: to expand the Gold Rush color to its V8-powered Charger models. First shown on the Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition, the color is now available on the Charger R/T, Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat models.

“The customer response to the Dodge Challenger Gold Rush exceeded our expectations,” said Dodge brand CEO Tim Kuniskis. “We’re sticking to that successful Dodge formula of proliferating our most popular options across the lineup and giving Charger customers, who want the Gold Rush color, the option to have it on their four-door muscle car.”

Other options across the 2021 Dodge Charger lineup include standard 20-inch wheels on GT AWD, and the option on SXT AWD models. SRT branding adorns the high-performance Brembo brakes on SRT Hellcat, then there’s the headline addition: the 797 horsepower Charger Hellcat Redeye. Not only that, but the brand’s four-door muscle sedan also comes in other great colors like Frostbite, Hellraisin, Sinamon Stick, TorRed, F8 Green and Go Mango. As for the gold addition, Dodge dealers can begin ordering the special color on Dodge Charger models later this spring.

So…Gold Rush Durango next, Dodge?