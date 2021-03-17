2021 Acura TLX Type S Set To Arrive In May With Price Tag In The Low $50,000s

After making its original debut last year, we now have a better idea of when the Acura TLX Type S is actually hitting dealers. (Photos: Acura)

The 2021 Acura TLX Type S will hit dealers this summer.

In late May, Acura says the awaited, performance-oriented TLX Type S will arrive at dealers. It’s the first Type S model in the U.S. market over a decade, since the old TL Type S went out of production back in 2008. While it is the first, it certainly won’t be the last, as the MDX will bring the marque to Acura’s three-row crossover later on.

When the TLX Type S arrives, you’ll get the option of a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 with 355 horsepower under the hood. The new mill puts out a similar amount of torque, at 354 lb-ft. That comes mated to a sport-tuned 10-speed automatic transmission, along with Acura’s Super Handling all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring capability. The Type S also gets larger wheels, Brembo four-piston front brakes and a sharper Sport+ drive mode.

More than that, the new TLX Type S comes loaded with luxurious features for the money. That includes a 17-speaker ELS Studio 3D sound system, Ultrasuede interior appointments, a 10.2-inch infotainment system and the distinctive Tiger Eye Pearl exterior paint color.

So, we now know when the Type S should land on dealer lots, but how much will it cost? Acura is still playing a bit coy there. However, the company did say pricing will start “in the low $50,000s” — they just didn’t elaborate on that. Full details will certainly come closer to the May launch window, but that’s more or less what we were expecting. That price puts it right in the ball park of the Cadillac CT5-V (the non-Blackwing version, obviously) and the BMW M340i, among others.