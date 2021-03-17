Choosing Ford Mustang Parts Just Got A Lot Easier: Sponsored

This post is sponsored by American Muscle.

American Muscle now has a new video, helping consumers choose the right Ford Mustang part.

Normally, if you’re looking for a Ford Mustang part, the variety and technical information can be confusing. Fortunately, our friends at AmericanMuscle.com have created an informative and instructional video that can help. It’s not just a question about where to find parts for your Mustang, it’s also about which part is right for your Mustang?

Many of us have worked on time consuming and expensive builds. We dig into the project, only to find out after getting started or even after finishing the build that some of the components were the wrong choice. Often, fitting the wrong parts comes with consequences, like busted running gear if what you ordered wasn’t up to the job at hand. It would be helpful if somebody helped with figuring these things out before you started.

Fortunately, the answers are at hand:

“You can have all the horsepower and torque in the world, but the reality is if you don’t have the drivetrain to put that power to the ground, you’re not going to go anywhere.” Host: Justin Dugan

In the video, Justin takes us all the way through the Mustang, explaining what part(s) can support the type of performance you’re looking for. They provide a list of what they will present: gears, shifters, differentials, driveshafts, clutches and accessories. There’s even more, and Justin explains everything in detail.

He literally begins up front, and moves through the vehicle, carefully explaining your options. This new video from AmericanMuscle gets into the differences between various drivetrain components. It also tells you what to look for when making a choice in the category.

American Muscle also specializes in (car & truck) high performance products from GM, FCA/Stellantis and Ford.

Look, working on a vehicle is hard enough. Builds can be made a lot less difficult if you have someone, or something to help guide you to the correct choice the first time. Check out the video and lets us know what you think.