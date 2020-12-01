Brace Yourself: The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Starts At $326,050

In the sports car world, you could feasibly argue the Mercedes-AMG GT coupe is reasonably priced, with the base model starting at $116,950. Of course, I use the word “reasonably” relative to its competition. At the top end, the GT R coupe is $162,000. Looking at Mercedes-AMG’s halo against the current crop of supercars, and that price doesn’t trigger a heart attack. But now the automaker’s upping the ante by reviving its vaunted Black Series. It first emerged earlier this summer, and now we know how much the most hardcore variant will cost. You may want to sit down, if you aren’t already.

All in, the cream of Mercedes-AMG’s GT crop will hit dealers early next year, sporting a whopping $326,050 price tag. Mind you, that does include Mercede’s $1,050 destination fee, but you can still expect to pay more than double what you would for a base AMG GT. For that sort of money, you get a car that, currently, is the fastest production model around the Nurburgring. Back in October, it managed a 6:43.616 lap time.

Huge power, small 0-60 time

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series does still use a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 as its means of motivation. Unlike the more pedestrian models though, this car puts out 720 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Power routes its way to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Get your reaction time and launch just right, and Mercedes claims you can hit 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. That does put it in supercar territory, if you have the scratch to buy this 202 mph beast.

Beyond sheer speed, the AMG GT Black Series adds plenty of handling bits as well. Carbon fiber abounds, from the manually-adjustable front splitter to the fenders, side skirts, rear hatch, roof and interior trim. You get staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels and Michelin performance tires. It’s definitely the most hardcore model you’ll be able to get, and it screams that fact from just about every angle.

Like the other Black Series, this AMG GT will surely be a limited-run model. The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will be a single model year affair, so it’s unlikely you’ll see one roaming the streets. Still, if you have a whack of cash and having a Maybach or two doesn’t tickle your fancy, this Black Series offers a new performance option.

Or, if you want something a bit more down-to-earth, the $161,200 AMG GT 63 S offers up 630 horsepower and two extra doors: