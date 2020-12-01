News: The Production 2022 Acura MDX Will Arrive December 8 — Here’s What We Know

Acura’s next-generation flagship will debut next week, but we have a bit more information to go on prior to the reveal. (Photo: Acura)

Acura teased its 2022 MDX Prototype back in October. Now, the actual production model is set to debut next week. On December 8, the production 2022 Acura MDX will take center stage, before arriving at dealers in early 2021.

From what we can see in the teaser, the final version looks more or less identical to the prototype (shown below). It appears to have slightly larger mirrors, but that’s about it. Most notably, the revamped grille and headlights haven’t changed much, if at all. The fourth-generation model also retains its 3.5-liter VTEC V6 engine, known internally as the “J-Series”. It’s been a staple in the MDX for two decades, and it may carry over unchanged. The current (third) generation model produces 290 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque, which falls in league with most of its immediate rivals.

We’ll have to see in the reveal whether Acura tweaked the output, but one change they announced was that the engine now pairs to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The 2022 Acura MDX will also see the latest revision of the brand’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive.

A more powerful ‘Type S’ is coming

If you’re aiming for better performance, Acura will have a solution this time around. The new MDX may still have the naturally-aspirated 3.5-liter in its standard models, but the automaker said an MDX Type S is coming. It’s the brand’s first performance SUV, though that’s a trend that will likely continue through the rest of the range as well. Thanks to the TLX Type S sedan, we know the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 produces 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. It stands to reason power and torque will stay the same for the MDX, as it would be a decent bump on the standard engine. Again, expect to see a 10-speed automatic and SH-AWD, with the latter coming as standard equipment.

The 2022 Acura MDX Type S will arrive in summer 2021, a few months behind the other trims. Acura has not announced pricing yet, but we don’t expect the needle to move much beyond the current model’s $44,500 price point. As a refresher, we did recently review the current generation model, if you want to compare where the new one is going: