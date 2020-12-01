Surprise, Surprise: The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Is Devastatingly Quick (News)

Ford says their upcoming Mustang Mach-E GT can sprint from 0-60 in nearly the same time as a Mustang Shelby GT500. (Photos: Ford)

It’s no secret — Electric cars can be properly quick. Tesla more or less proves that with every car it builds, and so it goes on with new contenders entering the arena in the past few years. Now, there’s another option for those who enjoy the neck-snapping thrust from all that instantaneous torque without spending an arm and a leg on fuel bills: the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. While my recent experience with the 710 horsepower Dodge Durango Hellcat was an exciting revelation in what performance SUVs have become, I don’t necessarily miss it drop-kicking my wallet at every opportunity (more on that soon).

Official Mustang Mach-E GT power figures are in

So, the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT then. It will go on sale in late summer 2021, with prices starting at $61,600 including destination, but before incentives. The standard model puts out 480 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque, though Ford also fleshed out details on the “Perforamance Edition” option. Foremost, checking that box ups the torque output to 634 lb-ft, while the horsepower figure stays constant. Most impressive, though, are the 0-60 performance figures. According to Ford, the Mach-E GT can manage a 3.5 second 0-60 sprint. That’s just as quick as the Model Y Performance, and just a hair off the 760 horsepower Mustang Shelby GT500. The Mach-E could even be faster in some conditions, considering it has all-wheel drive.

Even with all that grunt, the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ought to be much cheaper to run than, say, a supercharged V8 GT500.

Larger Brembo brakes are part of the package, as are 20-inch Ebony Black wheels and Pirelli summer tires. In Mustang tradition, MagneRide suspension also makes an appearance to help the Mach-E GT on the handling front.

But what about range? Official EPA figures aren’t available for the top-end GT version just yet. However, Ford is targeting around 235 miles with the Performance Edition. As for the normal Mustang Mach-E GT, you should get 250 miles. Mind you, the 0-60 time also falls to 3.8 seconds (not really a major loss in the real world, but it depends on what your goals are).

Ford did not announce Performance Edition pricing just yet, either. Spec a Mach-E GT at this point, and you don’t yet have the option to spec that package. The automaker did say in its Tuesday announcement that, “Customers who have already reserved the Mustang GT will have the opportunity to add the Performance Edition package at time of ordering in spring 2021.”

The rest of the Mustang Mach-E range starts at $43,995 for the Standard Range Select version. From there, prices look like they’ll top out around $65,000, depending on how much the Performance Edition costs.