2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Gets More Torque, Sub-4.0 Second 0-60





Meet the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR. I know what you’re thinking: “Wait, that’s pretty much the old one, isn’t it?” Like the standard F-Pace models, the high-performance crossover gets a subtle, yet appreciable makeover for the new model year. That’s no major loss, since Jaguar has a tendency to create some of the best-looking cars in the business. What’s more important is that the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 is back — and it’s torquier than ever.

The F-Pace SVR was no slouch in the power department before. If you were looking for a crossover in the 550 horsepower range, then you won’t be disappointed here. Yes, that means Jaguar gave this car no more power than before. However, the top-spec crossover does get a slight torque bump to 514 lb-ft (up 12, from 502). Thanks to Jaguar’s XE Project 8, the F-Pace SVR gets a new torque converter and a Dynamic Launch function to lower its 0-60 time. And lower that time it does: You can know (officially) sprint from 0-60 in 3.8 seconds, on your way to a 178 mph top speed. That’s a few tenths quicker than Jaguar claimed before.

Like before, the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is also standard fare.

Similar styling, tech tweaks to other 2021 F-Pace models

The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR remains the halo of the current crossover lineup, as you’d expect. As such, spending more than $81,750 (Jaguar hasn’t announced 2021 pricing yet, but that’s what the 2020 model costs) should get you a luxurious and thoroughly modern interior. In updating the F-Pace, the company added its Pivi Pro dual-sim infotainment system into the mix. Apart from being faster and more responsive, the 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen adds more of an upscale touch than you got with the old system. The car’s also moving on from the joystick-style gear selector, instead opting for a lower profile, shorter leather-wrapped toggle switch.

Overall, the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR represents a series of small refinements to combat the company’s chief rivals — namely the Porsche Macan Turbo, BMW X3 M and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63. We expect the new SVR to hit Jaguar dealerships in the coming months. While we wait, check out the previous version below for comparison: