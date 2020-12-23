News: FCA Prices The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe From $49,490

The 4xe starts off about the same as the gas-powered model, with the available federal tax credit

Jeep’s plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe debuted earlier this year, and now we have official pricing. (Photos: FCA)

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is eligible for tax credits.

After seeing Jeep’s first plug-in hybrid emerge back in September, FCA officially announced pricing Wednesday. The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the most expensive model you can currently buy (at least until the V8-powered Rubicon 392 gets official pricing), kicking off at $49,490 for the Sahara trim. The top-end, off-road-focused Rubicon, on the other hand, starts at $51,190, including Jeep’s $1,495 destination charge. Keep in mind, all Wrangler 4xe models come in four-door “Unlimited” guise.

At launch, at least, Jeep initially just plans to offer the 4xe in these two trims.

While that is a substantially higher price than the base V6 Rubicon, the 4xe does have one advantage. Since it is a plug-in hybrid, you could take advantage of the available $7,500 federal tax credit on electrified vehicles. Depending on where you live, certain state incentives may also kick in. Bearing that in mind, the 4xe’s price may come out close to what you’d pay for a gas-powered Rubicon.

At its heart, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe ties an electric motor to a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. That results in 375 horsepower and a diesel-beating 470 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to the 17-kWh battery, Jeep says you can get about 25 miles per charge driving on electricity alone.

FCA recently began 4xe production, and examples should hit dealer lots in the coming weeks.

Sahara Launch Edition features

Each 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe trim gets the same standard equipment as its gas or diesel equivalents. Beyond that, though, the Sahara 4xe Launch Edition adds 20-inch wheels (up from 18 on the standard car). Leather bucket seats are included, as is a nine-speaker Alpine stereo system. The LED Lighting Group and Uconnect 4C NAV with an 8.4-inch infotainment display are standard fare. While Uconnect 5 is rolling out to other FCA models, it’s not available on the Wrangler just yet.

Like the standard Sahara, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe Launch Edition uses the Selec-Trac system. The full-time four-wheel drive system offers up a 2.72:1 transfer case ratio, with Dana 44 axles at both ends.

Rubicon Launch Edition features

Like the Sahara, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon Launch Edition gains the LED Lighting Group as standard equipment. The Uconnect 4C NAV system also features here, as does the nine-speaker Alpine system. The Rubicon also brings in the Rock-Track 4:1 full-time four-wheel drive system, as you’d get in a gas or diesel-powered Rubicon.

As with the standard Rubicons, the 4xe still brings front and rear locking differentials, an electronic disconnecting sway bar, upfitter switches and BFGoodrich KO2 tires. The first models went into production earlier this month, and should arrive at dealers in the coming weeks.