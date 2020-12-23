DEAD: The Mercedes-AMG GT R Is Out To Make Way For The New Black Series

After outlets reported the AMG GT R may die next year, the company confirmed the news on Wednesday. (Photos: Mercedes-Benz)

Well, the Mercedes-AMG GT R rumors are official.

The (current) most hardcore Mercedes-AMG GT won’t survive after 2021. It’s not a huge surprise, after a leaked email made the rounds earlier this week. From there, rumors started flying as to whether the German automaker’s halo sports car, competing against the likes of the Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche 911 Turbo, Acura NSX and Audi R8, among others.

A Motor1 article first shed light on the possibility Mercedes may discontinue the GT R. From there, a company spokesperson confirmed to the outlet and several others that, “The highly anticipated new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will become the new flagship for the GT two-door model range…the Mercedes-AMG GT R has been discontinued for the U.S. market for the 2021 model year.”

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT R will top the current range, with a heartbreaking price tag to match.

To fill the void, other 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT models are getting some tweaks, though they will still pale in comparison to the mighty Black Series.

The new Black Series is bringing more power, and a huge price tag.

Currently, the top-end GT R kicks off at about $163,000 after destination. That’s certainly not cheap, but here’s the rub. The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series starts at an eye-watering $326,050. Mind you, we aren’t talking about a measly 577 horsepower with that car. Oh no, the Black Series manages a whipping 730 horsepower from its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-plane-crank V8. That, plus a lower curb weight, upgraded suspension and aero tweaks mean a car that can lab the Nürburgring in 6 minutes and 43.6 seconds.

For now, the rest of the AMG GT lineup will stay in place. However, we do expect to see more radical changes over the next couple years, and the Black Series could prove a swan song for the current generation (as it’s done in the past). If you’re looking for a bit more practicality, there’s always the four-door version as well, shown below: