It’s Nearly Here: First Jeep Wrangler 4xe Models Roll Off The Toledo Assembly Line

The first Wrangler 4xe models head down the Toledo, Ohio assembly line. (Photos: FCA)

On Friday, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe officially went into production, after its original debut in September. After months of waiting, this is a sign the first plug-in hybrid models of Jeep’s iconic SUV will hit dealers in the coming weeks.

So what are the highlights to consider with this electrified model? At its heart, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe uses a 17-kWh battery mated to an electric motor and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The extra juice means this Wrangler boasts 375 horsepower and a whopping 470 lb-ft of torque. To date, even with the equally anticipated Wrangler 392 in the wings, this is the torquiest version you can buy. What’s more, you can also drive up to 25 miles purely on electricity. Jeep claims the 2021 Wrangler 4xe manages 50 MPGe.

As it happens, the electric motor is sandwiched between the engine and the Wrangler’s usual 8-speed automatic transmission. So there’s no rear-axle EV drive with the engine only powering the front wheels business here. It still retains a familiar four-wheel drive system, just with an added pair of clutches to control drive to the wheels through the electric motor, or using both the gasoline engine and electric motor together.

Base 4xe and Sahara 4xe models get a two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range and available 3.73 limited-slip differential. Step up to the Rubicon 4xe, and you get a 4:1 low-speed transfer case with 4.10 front and rear locking axles. The electronic sway bar disconnect, ground clearance and water fording depth all remain the same as they would on the standard Rubicon.

What about pricing?

While FCA already fleshed out pricing across the rest of the lineup, Wrangler 4xe pricing remains a mystery. Word has it the models will start somewhere around $40,000, with the Rubicon naturally being the most expensive of the bunch. Since the EcoDiesel V6 is already a noticeably expensive upgrade, another few thousand over a standard V6 Wrangler makes some sense.

We’ll have more information soon, seeing as these are already rolling off the production line. Check out more on the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe in the video below: