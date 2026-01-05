Mitsubishi Looks Just About Ready to Show Us the New Montero SUV

At least it's pretty much a given this will be the new Montero, based on what we know so far

(Images: Mitsubishi Motors)

You’re looking at a teaser for one of Mitsubishi’s most exciting reveals in awhile.

Over the past decade or so, Mitsubishi has mainly focused on value-minded (if somewhat formulaic) crossovers like the Outlander Sport, its larger brother and the Eclipse Cross in between. All three models are responsible for keeping Mitsubishi’s car business going, but from an enthusiast’s perspective, they’re not much to write home about. But things may be about to change, since we have a 60-second teaser showing what should be the new Montero.

Of course, there’s not a lot you can actually see at the moment. Nothing that spy shots haven’t already more or less revealed, anyway. It is further confirmation that Mitsubishi has another SUV on the way, though, and this could be an SUV with a difference.

See, those old enough to know Mitsubishi’s past know its rallying pedigree. That all started with the Pajero, a boxy and remarkably capable SUV Mitsubishi built for nearly 40 years. We knew it as the Montero here in America between 1982 and 2006, while it carried on in overseas markets through 2021. Mitsubishi took their SUV rallying almost immediately after its launch, to tremendous success which the automaker is all too keen to remind us about in the teaser below.

That teaser also includes the Triton pickup truck (also known as the L200 in some markets), which currently competes on the rally stage. After showing both the new truck and the old SUV as a symbol of Mitsubishi’s heritage, we see the running lights and boxy shape of what, by all accounts, is the upcoming revival of the Montero.

Now, at this point, Mitsubishi hasn’t outright confirmed much information about what it has coming, when it may debut or when this SUV will go into production. It has trademarked the “Montero” name with the US Patent and Trademark Office, and the company has said there are several new models coming in the next few years. Beyond that, it’s more educated guesswork, including a hunch that the 2028 Mitsubishi Montero may debut in pre-production form sometime this year. It will likely also be fairly similar to the hotly anticipated Nissan Xterra, though it seems Nissan’s version may arrive first.

At any rate, if Mitsubishi is teasing it, we’re not that far off from a premiere and more information. Short of the company reintroducing the Lancer and its rally-bred Evolution variant (keep dreaming), this is one of the biggest reveals Mitsubishi could make to set it apart from its everyday crossover lineup.