Caught: Could This Be the 2028 Mitsubishi Montero in the Wild?

The body-on-frame SUV market could get much more interesting with a new Nissan Xterra and related Mitsubishi Montero.

We’ve been saying it for years: Nissan screwed the pooch by cancelling the midsize body-on-frame Xterra when it did. Why? Because we’ve seen the explosion of such SUVs take shape over the past several years with the Jeep Wrangler, Toyota 4Runner and, most recently, the Ford Bronco. After much consternation and endless rumors, it seems like Nissan is taking the criticism to heart and giving us a new Xterra around the 2028 model year. But there’s another player in the game that could bring its own version of a midsize off-road-worthy SUV in lockstep with Nissan: the Mitsubishi Montero.

As much as we sometimes give Nissan guff for axing the Xterra, alliance partner Mitsubishi’s been out of the game even longer, at least in the United States. The last Montero the automaker actually sold here ended production in 2006 (the Xterra’s been out-of-action since 2015). It sold the Pajero in global markets, but that also came to an end in 2021. Again, probably not the best timing to not have a dirt-worthy SUV in your lineup — especially if you have the off-roading pedigree Mitsubishi does. Now, though, word has it this very prototype, caught testing in southern Colorado by TFL viewer and friend Sean, could morph into a next-generation Montero.

That said, I want to emphasize the word could, as Mitsubishi hasn’t confirmed anything outright just yet. It did, however, launch the three-row Destinator overseas, and boy if this doesn’t take some strong cues from that model.

Like the Destinator, this potential Montero prototype brings boxy styling as well as thin LED headlights and running lights. Unlike that model sold throughout South Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa, though, this camouflaged SUV sports different front and rear fascias. If you look closely at the rear end, you can also just make out what appears to be a solid rear axle (as you’d more likely have with a body-on-frame setup). Some chunky wheels and tires, mud flaps and a towing hitch — at least one that has appeared on previously spotted prototypes — suggests Mitsubishi is bringing something much truckier to our shores.

What about the powertrain?

According to an Automotive News report published after a Nissan dealer meeting last month, we do have a little bit more clarity on what the Xterra/Montero cousins could bring to the party as far as powertrain. Rumors that the next Xterra would be fully electric seem to have been exaggerated — or, perhaps more likely, Nissan made a pivot — and the next model will have a range-extended V6 hybrid powertrain instead.

That dealer meeting is how we also have on decent authority that this SUV will be body-on-frame. Specifically, Nissan reportedly aims to support five models on this platform, including the new Xterra (and Mitsubishi Montero, by extension), as well as an updated Pathfinder/Infiniti QX60 and Frontier pickup.

Of course, neither Nissan nor Mitsubishi will comment on future product, so we’re still left to speculate as far as performance, range, general capability and price. Mitsubishi, for its part, did trademark the “Montero” name once again with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and further announced it would launch new models between 2026 and 2030. So everything checks out, short of an actual confirmation from the automaker itself.

Word has it the Nissan Xterra and Mitsubishi Montero may actually launch in calendar year 2027. Depending on when that happens, we could see these SUVs as 2028 models. Pricing is a complete mystery, though if it does pack a hybrid setup capable of some full-electric driving, I wouldn’t be surprised to see pricing somewhere in the $50,000-ish range.

Due to recent economic circumstances, Nissan is also reportedly looking into shifting some production to the now-underutilized Canton, Mississippi plant. That plant used to build the now-defunct Titan, and currently builds the Frontier. If the automaker does decide to build an Xterra or Mitsubishi green-lights the Montero for U.S. production, that could help keep prices down a little bit. As ever, we’ll have to wait and see.