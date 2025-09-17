Toyota Recalls 591,000 Vehicles Because of Malfunctioning Gauge Cluster Displays

(Images: Toyota)

There’s a new recall concerning several Toyota and Lexus models over gauge cluster screens going blank.

If you go to buy a new car these days, you’re virtually guaranteed to get a fully digital and highly customizable gauge cluster. And while that’s great for providing lots of useful information to the driver, it is a singular failure point if those displays suddenly stop working properly. Toyota recently issued a recall for just that issue, covering approximately 591,000 vehicles across most of its lineup and some of Lexus’ most popular models as well.

Specifically, vehicles with 12.3-inch displays may have an issue where the cluster screen will be blank at startup. Owners can still operate the vehicles, though they will obviously miss crucial information, including malfunction indicators and driving-specific displays. Lacking that information could increase the risk of a crash, particularly if there is a major issue that the driver otherwise wouldn’t know about if not for that gauge cluster display. Toyota only mentioned blank screens being an issue when powering on, and not going blank while the vehicle is in motion.

This recall campaign affects the Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Crown, Crown Signia, Highlander, Grand Highlander, GR Corolla and Tacoma. On the Lexus side, some LS, RX and TX models may have display issues.

To fix the problem, dealer technicians will reprogram the combination meter (gauge cluster). Failing that, they’ll replace the meter altogether, which would be a few hours’ work. That said, the actual repair doesn’t seem to be ready just yet, so owners may have to wait a bit if they are actually having this issue.

The automaker says it will sent notices out to impacted customers by November, and you can always look up open recalls for your vehicles using Toyota’s website.