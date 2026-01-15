2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 Order Books Open Nationwide, With Prices Starting at $81,990

At least it's not six figures like some variants of past 392 models were

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

Jeep is keeping the Hemi Wrangler alive through a new special edition that you can buy right now.

After the Wrangler 392 “Final Edition” turned out not to be so final, Jeep is doubling down on the Hemi V8 through a new high-performance Moab 392 model. The automaker first debuted this special edition in November, as part of its “Twelve 4 Twelve” campaign, bringing the 470-horsepower, 6.4-liter Wrangler forward another year. Now, order books are actually open.

Even better, everyone can get their hands on a 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 — including CARB-compliant states like California, Oregon, Washington and New York.

Against the past Wrangler 392 models, this Moab edition comes in at a (slightly) more reasonable price. The actual equipment hasn’t changed, as you still get 35-inch tires, steel bumpers, and that big old Hemi V8 with 470 lb-ft of torque and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The MSRP, however, comes in at $81,990, including destination, rather than closer to or even exceeding $100K. That was insane.

If for some reason you don’t want or can’t afford a V8-powered Wrangler, the rest of the lineup carries forward into 2026 with the exception of the 4xe Plug-in Hybrid. 2.0-liter four-cylinder and 3.6-liter V6 models are still available, though. The Wrangler Sport kicks off the range at $36,890, while the Rubicon splits the difference with the Moab 392 by packing a $47,390 price tag for the two-door model.