Debut: 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Might Be a Porsche Killer, But It Won’t Reveal Its Horsepower

If you can't afford a Mustang GTD (who can?), this is your down-to-Earth option

Ford introduces the first ever 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC and SC Track Pack. “SC” stands for “supercharged”. The Mustang Dark Horse is already a fun and capable sports car with a 500 horsepower 5.0L Coyote V8. Since then, Ford has introduced the Mustang GTD super pony car. The GTD is super expensive, it’s only available for certain people, you can’t even configure it online, and it costs at least $350,000. This is unattainable for most people, but perhaps this new Dark Horse SC is the next best thing. Let’s dig in!

Ford aims this new SC to be a European sports car killer. Ford pointed to Porsche, Ferrari, and Lamborghini super cars as some of their competitors. This also gives us a hint at the price of the new Dark Horse SC.

Mustang Dark Horse SC

This new Dark Horse SC is powered by a supercharged 5.2L Predator V8 engine. It’s backed up by 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The SC has a menacing look. It has a unique front-end design that allows more grille area for the radiator stack and the side coolers. The hood has a large opening that can be opened when maximum cooling and downforce are required during track use.

The car sits low and uses distinct spring rates and dampers to make SC handle. This suspension is not as fancy as the GTD’s, and the SC does not have the GTD transaxle. Still, these two Mustang models use a very similar supercharged 5.2L V8. However, Ford did not specify the power or torque figures of this SC engine. These specs are still being finalized. Ford also did not specify any 0-60 MPH, 1/4-mile acceleration, top speed, or track time comparison data. We will have to wait a bit more for all these juicy details.

Mustang Dark Horse SC Track Pack

The Track Pack ratchets up the performance further with large carbon-ceramic brakes, carbon wheels, a large adjustable rear wing and extended deck lid. This updates lighten the unsprung mass and create more downforce.

There are interior changes and updates. Some of the Dark Horse SC interior trim pieces are shared with the Mustang GTD, but there are some unique touches as well. The titanium 3D-printed paddle shifter feel very good at hand.

Ford says that the Dark Horse SC will be available to order in March of 2026. We should know pricing details and other data around this time. Next, customer deliveries should start in the summer of 2026. This new Mustang is coming soon!

Let us know what you think in the comments below. Please take a look at our “Deep Dive” video about the new Mustang Dark Horse SC lineup at our TFLnow Youtube channel.