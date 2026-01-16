Tesla Will Stop Selling Full Self-Driving After February 14, Moving to Subscription-Based Model

You can still own your Tesla, but you'll have to pay monthly to have its advanced autonomous capability

(Image: TFL Studios (Tesla for other images))

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving has never been a cheap option, but you could at least buy the feature, until now.

This week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk divulged that the electric automaker will no longer sell outright access to its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) feature. Instead, the system will be available on a monthly subscription basis, with the ongoing fee being the only means to actively use it moving forward.

“Tesla will stop selling FSD after Feb 14,” he said on his own social media platform, X. “FSD will only be available as a monthly subscription thereafter.”

Right now, you can still buy Full Self-Driving (Supervised) for a flat $8,000 fee. That’s certainly not cheap, though access to the feature has ping-ponged as high as $15,000 in late 2022, before Tesla eventually cut the fee down to its current amount.

In an age where subscriptions are increasingly common — the phenomenon of “you’ll own nothing and be happy” — this decision may irk some current Tesla owners and prospective customers. It is worth noting, though, that customers who pay that full self price would need to use FSD for 80 months, or nearly seven years, to fully recoup the purchase price at the current rate of $99 per month (though that subscription fee is subject to change, and may well increase over time as it becomes the only option to fully “unlock” your Tesla’s capabilities). The $99/month subscription fee is nonrefundable, per Tesla’s FAQ on the feature.

According to Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja, the segment of Tesla’s customer base actively paying for FSD represents about 12% of the company’s total fleet. However, that number may increase in the coming year, if for no other reason than customers are being steered toward the subscription service if they want access to one of their vehicle’s headline features.

Globally, Tesla reported fourth-quarter delivery numbers of 418,227, as well as 1,636,129 units for 2025 as a whole (down 16% and 9% respectively from 2024 figures).