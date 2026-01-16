Mercedes-Benz Reintroduces 2026 EQ Lineup for Orders After Months-long Production Pause

(Image: TFL Studios)

Love them or not, the Mercedes-Benz EQ vehicles are available to order once again.

2025 was a whirlwind year for the car industry in so many different ways, but one of the major themes was a pivot away from full electrification in the imminent future. We saw automakers wind back their headlong charge toward EVs, or at least change their tone and bring in some hybrid models (or, if you’re Stellantis, old-school V8s) instead. Mercedes-Benz, for its part, paused production of its EQ lineup back in September, though it stressed at the time it was only a temporary halt.

Fast forward a few months, and the company is indeed offering its EQ-branded electric vehicles on the market once again, as a report from The Drive points out. As a result, you’ll once again be able to buy the EQB, as well as the EQE and EQS sedans and SUVs, if you’re a fan of those models’, well, unconventional styling.

After its September 1, 2025 pause, Mercedes reportedly notes its efforts to “optimize our production network” to ramp up and down to meet customer demand. That said, it never pulled entirely away from the prospect of selling electric vehicles, as in the past few months, it did announce the electric GLC and came closer to bringing the CLA, which is launching as an EV first, to market this year.

If you attempt to read between the lines, the “adjusting to customer demand” argument nods to fewer people than expected buying those specific vehicles in the first place. And that was before the federal EV tax credit expired on September 30, prices on new vehicles continued to rise, and consumer sentiment toward expensive electric cars faltered in the last quarter of the year.

None of those conditions have gone away, so it’s curious whether Mercedes’ plan to quietly relaunch the EQ models will see a fresh slate of buyers, and just how many. The EQE and EQS SUVs are built in the U.S., alongside their gas-burning GLE and GLS cousins, which at least insulates those models from tariffs a bit.

These EQ models are significantly cheaper than they were last year, though, which may indeed help their case. The EQE sedan starts at $66,300 for the 320+ model (about $10K less than before). The EQE SUV starts at an identical MSRP, while the EQS SUV starts at $91,300. Mercedes shuffled some models around and dropped others, like the EQE500 or the EQS450+, but the general trend is that these models are now a whole lot less expensive.

Will that make a difference? Ultimately, it depends on how many of you folks end up buying one.