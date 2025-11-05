2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack Priced from $49,995, With Four-Door Scat Pack Set At $56,995

(Images: Stellantis | Dodge)

The new 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack range comes in under $60,000 — even for the Scat Pack.

While the new Dodge Charger has technically been on sale for awhile now, you’ve only really been able to get the electric Daytona model. The sales results give you a good idea of how that’s gone so far, with the model selling just 7,075 units so far this year. Now, though, the gasoline version is hitting the streets, and Dodge is banking on many more folks being interested in the twin-turbocharged Sixpack model instead. And it’s pricing the model to suit: The base R/T starts at $49,995 (before destination), while the four-door Scat Pack comes in at $56,995 to start.

Now, the coupe model has already been on order, but now you’ll be able to put your ticket in for a four-door model as well. Dodge announced formal pricing for the full 2026 Charger lineup this week, including the two-door Scat Pack coupe set to become available next month. The Charger R/T and the four-door Scat Pack will follow closely behind, hitting dealerships in the first quarter of 2026.

In its most recent announcement, Dodge’s focus is almost squarely on the high-output Sixpack Scat Pack, with 550 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque from its 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. Sixpack Chargers come standard with all-wheel drive, though the car offers a rear-drive mode as well as fan favorites like Launch Control and Line Lock. The Scat Pack, for its part, gets a dual-mode active exhaust and a quoted 0-60 time of 3.9 seconds. The quarter-mile, Dodge says, comes up in 12.2 seconds, and the top speed is 177 mph.

If you spend $56,995 on the 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack Scat Pack, or indeed $59,995 on the Daytona Scat Pack, the automaker will include a day of performance driving instruction a the Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona.

But what about my HEMI!?

Of course, while having a gas engine option is great for some folks, it’s which gas engine is on offer that truly matters. That begs the question: When will we see a V8 offering in the new Charger? Well, technically there is one, but you have to buy a one-of-50 race car to actually get the beloved V8. It’s obviously not a retail-focused version, but…Dodge launching the Hustle Stuff Drag Pak shows it can drop a Hemi in there — so don’t lose hope on that option making an official debut sooner or later.

We’ll have much more on the Charger Sixpack coming up soon, so stay tuned for updates as these cars get set to hit the streets. In the meantime, check out Tommy’s first experience with the new model below: