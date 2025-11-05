Toyota Recalls More Than 1 Million Vehicles Over Rearview Camera Display Issues

(Images: Toyota)

Toyota is recalling 1.02 million vehicles over an issue with freezing or blank rearview camera displays.

The recalls keep rolling as we near the end of 2025, with Toyota being one of the latest manufacturers to issue a large-scale campaign. Specifically, the automaker is recalling 1,024,407 vehicles between the 2022 and 2026 model years (depending on the vehicle). This information came about through documents Toyota submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on October 30.

This recall covers several popular Toyota and Lexus models, as well as the pre-facelift (2023-2026) Subaru Solterra. On the Toyota side, you’ll want to pay attention if you own a late-model Camry, Crown, Crown Signia, Highlander, Grand Highlander, RAV4 (including the Hybrid and the Plug-in Hybrid), bZ4X, Mirai, Prius and Venza. Lexus owners across most of the range are also impacted, including the ES and LS sedans as well as the LX, NX, GX, RX and TX SUVs.

An error within these vehicles’ parking assist ECU may cause the camera image to freeze or go blank when the driver shifts into reverse. The ECU is a component of the Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) system. Toyota says the freeze “briefly” during a backing event if reverse is selected within a specific time frame after the ignition is turned on. Alternatively, the image may not display at all on the next ‘ignition on’ if the vehicle is turned on and off within a specific time frame. Not only does the lack of camera image present a safety issue, but it puts these vehicles out of compliance with federal safety standards.

This sort of camera failure seems to be a widespread issue, and not just among Toyota vehicles. Ford has recalled 3.3 million vehicles for such problems — including more than 1.4 million within the past month — while Stellantis also recalled more than 1 million vehicles last year to address camera concerns.

What’s the fix?

Toyota first conducted a review of Japanese-spec PVM programming in April 2024. It discovered issues during its bench testing, and expanded the inquiry to vehicle testing last December. It continued looking into the issue throughout 2025, before finally deciding to instigate the recall late last month.

Owners will have to bring their vehicles to their Toyota or Lexus dealer (or Subaru, in the case of Solterra) to sort the issue out. Technicians will update the parking assist ECU software, free of charge. Most vehicles listed in the recall should still be under warranty, but both automakers will reimburse owners who paid to remedy the problem out of their own pocket, if they had to pay for it themselves.

Dealer notifications went out on October 30, while Toyota says it will send out information to owners right around Christmas time, between December 16 and December 30. Owners can also find out more information by visiting the NHTSA’s site (recall number 25V-744) or by looking at each automaker’s recall website (Toyota and Lexus | Subaru).