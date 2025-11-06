Honda Will Roll Out Its Next-Gen Hybrid V6 Powertrain in 2027: Report

(Images: Honda)

Honda is aiming for a 30% MPG uplift with its new hybrid V6 powertrain.

Whether I’m in the Honda Pilot SUV, the Odyssey minivan or the Ridgeline truck, I have a relatively similar takeaway from the experience. They’re all good, but the J-Series 3.5-liter V6 under the hood is thirsty…and that’s a bummer struggles to break into the low-20-mpg range on a good day. Fortunately, a solution is coming, as Honda is working on a far more fuel-efficient option to position its midsize vehicles alongside the frugal offerings you get in the Civic, Accord and CR-V hybrid models. In these larger models, though, the automaker is sticking with a beefier V6-backed hybrid setup for the next-generation Pilot, Odyssey and Ridgeline, at least to start.

Now, Honda revealed new details about a hybrid powertrain for North American-market vehicles earlier this year. Fast forward into fall, though, and we now know to expect a full debut in 2027. In all likelihood, that will happen as part of a full-on debut of one of those three models (place your bets now — I’ll get into detail on which one I think it’ll be below). This new hybrid setup will pair some V6 engine with up to three electric motors, with one on the rear axle powering those wheels. So, in essence, we’re looking at a setup similar to Toyota’s AWD hybrid solution.

At this point, we still don’t have confirmation on which V6 it will be, as well as what sort of battery capacity our actual power output we’re talking about. Honda did say it should be around 30% more fuel efficient than the current V6. If that actually comes to pass, it’d take your low-20s mpg figures and push them up into the high 20s or even around 30 mpg, which is much more palatable if you’re worried about fuel costs over time. It should also be about 10% quicker accelerating than the vanilla V6, probably owing to a bit more power on tap (the current models manage 280-285 horsepower).

So…which Honda is getting a new hybrid V6 first?

Frankly, all of Honda’s midsize models need some help in the fuel economy department, as folks are getting onboard with more efficient hybrid setups. But, which one is going to get it in 2027? The Odyssey and Ridgeline are in the same boat right now, where each model will be a decade old and sporting an equally aging powertrain.

That said, Honda has a larger foothold in the minivan market, so my best guess is we’ll see the Odyssey’s redesign with this powertrain emerge first. After all, that would give it a much better chance against its rivals, which all offer a hybrid setup in one form or other. The Toyota Sienna would be the clear target there, especially if Honda guns for its nemesis with a more powerful V6 option, rather than a four-pot hybrid. Giving it a V6 would also put it in contention with the Chrysler Pacifica e-Hybrid, with the advantage of optional all-wheel drive (if you want the Chrysler as a hybrid, it only comes as FWD).

Models like the Ridgeline, next-generation Pilot and Passport should eventually see the hybrid powertrain in their lineups, as well. As it stands now, though, both the Pilot and Passport use an updated platform with an updated version of the J35 V6, so Honda may decide to start with overhauling its older models first. Acura, for its part, should follow suit with a hybrid MDX, once again giving it an electrified option in a market that is warmer to the idea of hybrid ownership than it was even a few years ago.