Ask Nathan: Any Updates on the Next Honda Odyssey Minivan and Will Genesis Build the V8-Powered Magma GT?

Okay, my interpretation of a future Honda Odyssey may be a bit garish, but I truly believe that automakers will start building more off-road-ish minivans to appease public desire, in the near future. (Image: ND Adlen and AI)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

What’s up with the future Honda Odyssey minivan?

Is Genesis serious about the Magma GT supercar?

The first question comes from a fan who is sick of waiting for an all-new/future Honda Odyssey minivan.

Q: From Facebook – Nathan Adlen Journalist page: Sick of waiting for the next Honda Odyssey minivan to arrive!

Yes I think it is about time for Honda to seriously update the Odyssey. I am a Honda owner and I mean all of my cars are Hondas. My kids have my 2006 Accord and my 2011 Civic and my wife has a 2019 CRV. I drive a 2015 Odyssey and it is great. But I see how everyone else gets better mileage and is more modern and I think it’s time for Honda to do the same!

When will they update the Odyssey?

— BB Smith

A: The Honda Odyssey was lightly updated last year, and there is nothing noteworthy for the 2026 model.

I do enjoy Honda’s beefy 280-hp 3.5-liter V6, and the way they set up the suspension and steering. It is one of the better handling minivan options out there, and that 10-speed automatic offers very smooth shifting. Overall, it’s still competitive thanks to its great driving dynamics (for a minivan). Unfortunately, it is at the back of the pack when it comes to innovation.

There is no hybrid option, nor can you get all-wheel drive. At least, not right now. The interior isn’t as utilitarian as some competitors, and the seating configurations date back a decade, in terms of innovation. While everyone else has made leaps with updates, Honda has taken a few steps.

Honda is super tight-lipped about the future Honda Odyssey. I suspect they are quite serious about building a hybrid model of some sort, as they have a very successful hybrid powertrain that could be expanded. Additionally, there’s a chance that we’ll see something entirely different hit the market in a few years. Why not build an extended range (REX) minivan with ridiculous range? They’ve already blown billions on EV R&D… why not take the next step?

In my opinion, and this is based on the current trends; not only in the industry, but at Honda itself – I think an off-road/rugged version of the Odyssey might become a possibility. Image: a Honda Odyssey Trailsport!

You never know!

— N

The last question comes from a fan who wants to know if Genesis is serious about the Magma GT supercar.

Q:(Via: Facebook) Is the (Genesis) Magma GT for real?

And is it related to a Corvette?

— Hank

A: I would not doubt anything Genesis says.

With the backing of Hyundai Group, they could honestly build whatever they want. I would think a sports car and convertible would be a safer route for sales, but if they have a keen idea; why not? This could be their way into international racing (Le Mans and whatnot). It could provide an opportunity to showcase other innovations from the automaker as well.

Is it a Corvette?

Rumor has it that the concept is based on a C8 platform. There has been no confirmation on that. It wouldn’t be the first time an automaker has used a different automaker’s platform for a concept. If nothing else, the concept is centered around the actual idea and design. Thus; even if they did use a C8 as a platform, I’m sure they would have a proprietary platform to work with if they’re serious about production.

– N