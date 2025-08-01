RTR Is Taking the 2025 Ford Bronco to Another Level with the Mars-Inspired ROVR

(Images: RTR Vehicles)

This RTR Bronco ROVR is a new level of ‘ready to rock’ — so long as you have $26,595.

You’d typically associate RTR vehicles with the street and track-focused Mustang, but RTR vehicles founder Vaughn Gittin Jr. has expanded the company’s presence into Ford’s off-road SUV lineup. Specifically, you can build up a Bronco Sport RTR or the big Bronco RTR with packages aimed to not just visually change things up, but add some capability for a whack of extra cash. Now, though, the 2025 RTR Bronco ROVR is a Mars-inspired off-road build that pushes Ford’s Wrangler rival to another level through select, authorized dealers.

The 2025 RTR Bronco ROVR leverages Gittin’s own Ultra4 off-road championship experience, as well as that of racing partner Loren Healy. The two developed this build at RTR’s New Mexico off-road center, in tandem with the company’s Concord, North Carolina-based engineering team. That same team also brings in expertise from the company’s Mustang Spec 2, 3 and 5 vehicles, with a new Ford factory-built RTR program coming next year.

Sticking with the Bronco, though, what exactly does the RTR ROVR bring to the table?

Starting with the styling, RTR Vehicles integrates elements from the first-stage Bronco RTR build, including the bespoke grille with additional signature LED lighting and 17×9-inch Evo 6 wheels wrapped with 35-inch Nitto Recon Grappler tires. You also get a modular center bar to further beef up the Bronco’s steel front bumper and heavy-gauge steel rock sliders with four-inch steps.

Out back, you get a RTR-specific spare tire carrier and Molle accessory mounting plate, as well as a steel rear bumper with integrated D-ring mounts and a removable licence plate holder. Up top, the RTR Bronco has a Project X light bar with five high-intensity 19,000-lumen FF.70 LED lights that wire up into the Bronco’s standard upfitter switch panel. And to improve ground clearance, RTR fits a high-clearance exhaust system.

Part of the $8,400 uplift from the base RTR to the ROVR involves a unique design. Buyers can choose from Hyper Lime, Leadfoot Gray or Peacock blue among RTR’s extended color palette, or can create their own through the company’s paint-to-sample program. On top of that, RTR lays Extraterrestrial Surface Contour graphics as a nod to the first Mars Exploration Rover mission. Topography graphics on the hood are a further tribute to the Ares Vallis landing site, while the driver’s side and tailgate graphics pay homage to the Apollo 12 mission’s crater maps and flight paths. The passenger side graphic honors Mars Rover Opportunity, whose mission to and on the Red Planet lasted 5,498 days between July 8, 2003 and February 13, 2019 — 57 times longer than expected.

Beyond just the graphics, the RTR Bronco ROVR brings in a 1/8-inch thick tubular powder coated steel roof rack with 30mm-by-60mm adjustable TSLOT crossbars. In total, the rack can support up to 800 pounds of cargo. It connects into the Bronco’s factory roof rack mounts, still allowing for hardtop or softtop use, and adds 3.63 inches to the SUV’s overall height. The ROVR also gets additional Molle accessory panels on the roof, adding some more flexibility to the spare tire carrier setup.

Inside, the ROVR gets all-weather floor liners and a rear cargo liner, while buyers also get a unique RTR key fob clamshell as part of the deal.

Availability and how to order a new RTR Bronco ROVR

If you are interested in building up your standard Bronco and have an additional $26,595 (or more) to spend, the RTR Bronco ROVR is available through roughly 135 Ford dealers throughout the US, or at the RTR Lab in North Carolina through the ‘Built by RTR’ program. For an additional $7,695, RTR will upgrade the ROVR even further with larger 37-inch tires and a Fox 2.5 Elite suspension kit with upgraded upper control arms. So, if you want the ultimate RTR Bronco experience, expect to shell out about $34,290 on top of the cost of supplying your own four-door Bronco.

For those who have a Bronco without the Sasquatch package, an optional 2-inch billet RTR spacer lift is available to increase ground clearance and fit the wheel and Evo 6/Recon Grappler wheel and tire package.

RTR builds maintain Ford’s stock vehicle warranty, while the outfitter brings 3 years/36,000 miles worth of coverage on their own parts and accessories from the in-service date, and each vehicle comes with a certificate of authenticity.