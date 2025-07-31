Chevrolet Teases More Details on the 2027 Bolt EV, Including a NACS Port

(Images: General Motors | Chevrolet)

Chevy plans to reintroduce the Bolt to its EV lineup, and now we’re getting a teaser of what’s to come.

Even while some automakers pivot away from an EV-heavy portfolio, General Motors is sticking with it as it continues to expand offerings across most of its brands. That includes Chevrolet, where we now have the Equinox EV, the Blazer EV and the Silverado EV. A more affordable option is currently missing, though, as GM shelved the original Bolt hatchback and Bolt EUV crossover after the 2023 model year. The automaker clearly wants to maintain a foothold on the more affordable end of the market, as a new Chevy Bolt is coming next year — and it just teased some more detail showing what we can expect.

And what we can expect is…an EV that looks a lot like the old Bolt, actually. From its Instagram post, Chevrolet mentions: “You asked, we listened. The #ChevyBolt is back and better than ever. More this fall.” So, we can expect more information then. Today’s teaser revealed some details on this second-gen model, however, including a resculpted front end, newly shaped taillights and, perhaps more importantly for owners, a Tesla-style NACS charging port.

When it first hit the scene back in 2017, the Bolt’s claim to fame its driving range. That figure improved to 259 miles over its production run, but its DC fast-charging capability of 55 kW is slow by today’s standards. Obviously, we expect far better than that for this new model, especially as the NACS port enables the 2027 Bolt to plug into Tesla’s Supercharger network.

What else can we hope for in terms of capability? Honestly, for a car its size with a 65-kWh battery, even the old model maintains a decent range figure for your day-to-day commute. Nevertheless, GM’s newer EVs can do even better. If the automaker brings in a bump in the headline range figure and the Bolt’s charging capability while keeping the price down, it could have another winner on its hands.

The Chevrolet Bolt commonly came in under the $30,000 mark when it was last on sale, though that was with federal EV tax credits to help its case. Those won’t be in play when the next-generation version makes its appearance, so we’ll have to see how the company prices this one. That price point will keep it below the Equinox EV in the lineup, while presenting a fresh rivalry with the Nissan Leaf, which also sees a raft of major improvements as part of its recent overhaul.