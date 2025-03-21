Good News for Honda Prologue & Acura ZDX Owners: Tesla Superchargers Will Soon Be Usable With a NACS Adapter

Honda announced its EVs will finally gain access to Tesla’s Supercharger network in the U.S. starting in June.

2025 is a major transition year for electric car owners, as the industry at-large shifts over from the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard to the Tesla-designed (but now open-source) North American Charging Standard (NACS). Part of that transition involves actually integrating non-Tesla EVs into the company’s Supercharger network, and Honda announced this week that its EVs will gain access to 20,000 Supercharger stations in June — with a couple important caveats.

Right now, all Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX EVs, both based around GM’s “Ultium” battery platform and co-developed between Honda and GM, still use the CCS system. So, current owners will need an adapter, as neither model has a native NACS poart installed from the factory just yet. Honda also mentions drivers will be able to use “selected” Superchargers across the United States, so it’s not a 100% opening up to the entire network just yet. That still opens up most of the network, though, and Honda aims to enable access to more than 100,000 charging points nationwide by the end of the decade.

As for the CCS-to-NACS adapter, Honda and Acura EV owners will be able to purchase one come June. They’ll be notified through the HondaLink/Acura EV apps when they’re available to purchase, and you won’t have to leave those apps to actually hook into authorized Supercharger locations. We don’t know how much the adapter costs yet: Honda will announce that information in a couple months, closer to the launch. Other automakers are charging around $200, so I’d expect a similar story here.

Outside just opening up Supercharger access and calling it a day, Honda is also part of Ionna, a consortium of seven different automakers building out their own 30,000-strong charging network across North America in the coming years. The first batch of locations are available for public use this year, with plans to bring 1,000 individual charge points online by the end of 2025.

At any rate, improving access is a welcome change, as it’s been a serious pain point of living with an electric car — even one as good as the Honda Prologue or Acura ZDX — right now.

Correction 3/21/2025: An earlier version of this article had a typo accidentally referring to the “ZDX” as the “ADX”. The ADX is Acura’s newest gas-powered crossover, while the ZDX is it’s EV. Apologies for any confusion.