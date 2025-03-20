2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro Offers a Free Tire Upgrade, But the Rest of the Car Costs $197,050

Mercedes-AMG calls the GT63 Pro the most “dynamic” model, and now we know how much it’ll cost.

The Pro version of Mercedes’ AMG GT63 isn’t the most powerful version you can get — that’d be the 831-horsepower GT63 S E Performance — but it’s certainly still no slouch. With 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque on tap, this car offers up a beefed up, track-focused version of the standard car. Great if you just want the raucous and raw 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 experience: But how much is it actually going to cost? When Mercedes first debuted the GT63 Pro last summer, that was the major question mark that’s lingered over the intervening months. Now, though, the company has announced official pricing, so now we can tell you what this “sportier” AMG GT will set you back: $197,050.

Granted, it’s not like the standard GT63 is cheap. But you’ll still pay about $17,000 more for the Pro, though at least comes in under $200K (if only just). Headline updates over the standard model all lean toward track use: You get upgraded cooling for the engine, all-wheel drive system and brakes; an updated front fascia with carbon fiber air deflectors; AMG’s Carbon Fiber, Aerodynamics and Extended Night Package; 21-inch forged wheels and a new Matte Grey finish exclusive to the model. If you throw some more money at Mercedes’ Manufaktur personalization program, you can get a new “Green Hell Magno” color too.

Being a track machine, the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro throws in every AMG-branded piece of kit you can imagine, including a performance exhaust system, limited-slip differential and (two) performance seats. Since performance is pretty much the name of the game for the GT63 Pro, most of the optional features focus more on creature comforts or practicality than performance, with the exception of the no-cost Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Extreme tires. You can also spec the rear seats back in at no extra charge, as well as the front axle lift system, while added-cost changes include the Manufaktur paint and interior packages, a fixed panoramic roof, a full Nappa leather steering wheel (rather than a leather/microfiber mix), a Burmester 3D surround sound system and Mercede’s Driver Assistance Package, if you plan to use your GT63 Pro as more of a daily driver.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro comes in only a few thousand dollars cheaper than the berserk GT63 S E Performance, but it is technically more affordable, while being more hardcore than the standard AMG GT models. If you want one, Mercedes-Benz says the Pro will arrive at dealerships in the spring, so you’ll be able to buy it in the coming weeks.