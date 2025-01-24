New Tesla Model Y Launch Series Hits the U.S. Retail Site, With a $61,630 Price Tag

The Launch Series is the only new Model Y you can get right now, as the other models are coming later

(Images: Tesla, via retail website)

You can now order the new Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ in the U.S., or you can save a bundle on the pre-update version.

After making its initial (and relatively stealthy) debut in China and Australia, the updated 2025 Tesla Model Y is now available for folks to order in the U.S. For the moment, though, your only option for the new Model Y Juniper is the limited-run Launch Series based on the Long Range All-Wheel Drive model, if you’re looking for a fully loaded option and willing to spend $61,630. Other, more affordable versions like the standard Long Range (with rear- or all-wheel drive) will come later.

Like the Tesla Model 3’s ‘Highland’ update, the Model Y Juniper focuses on styling tweaks as well as quality-of-life tech updates across the whole trim stack. The aesthetic changes are most prominent at the front and rear end, from the thin full-width light bar to a new taillight arrangement and new lower fascia. In profile, the new Model Y is pretty much the same as the old one, though you do get a host of useful changes once you step inside.

The Model Y Launch Series will arrive in March, and it’s the first look folks here will get at what’s changed (without taking a lead from the Model 3, at least). It’s available with an all-black or two-tone black and white interior, while you also get a new 15-speaker stereo system and an 8.0-inch display so the rear passengers have some more entertainment and climate controls. The Model Y Juniper further benefits from suspension tweaks to make it more compliant than the old car, more interior sound deadening and, naturally, updated software over earlier versions of the SUV that launched back in 2020.

So far, the Launch Series is the only new Model Y configuration available — the other models are coming later.

Tesla doesn’t directly publish horsepower or torque figures, but it seems the new model may be a little bit quicker and get slightly better range, based on what we can see with the Launch Series. The company claims the new model you can order for delivery in March brings a 0-60 time of 4.1 seconds (compared to the old Long Range’s 4.8 seconds), as well as a 320-mile range (to 311 before). That higher range figure is with 19-inch wheels, and that figure drops to 303 miles if you opt for the 20-inch wheels instead. The Launch Series’ top speed is 125 mph.

The special edition Launch Series’ $61,630 price tag appears to be as much as you’ll pay for this new Model Y off the bat. It already comes with a standard tow package allowing you to tow up to 3,500 pounds, as well as Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) driver assistance suite. Four colors are available (all for no added cost), including Stealth Grey, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Ultra Red and Quicksilver. You can also choose whether you want to stick with the standard wheels or go for the larger 20-inch option without paying extra.

Once Tesla’s done with the Model Y Launch Series — it’s unclear exactly how many are going to be available — we’ll most likely see the company update the rest of the standard Model Y lineup. That includes the more affordable Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, the dual-motor Long Range All-Wheel Drive, and the Model Y Performance.

If you’re looking for a deal and aren’t bothered about having the latest and greatest, however, there is another option. With the Juniper making its way onto the scene, Tesla dropped pricing on pre-facelift Model Ys still in inventory by thousands of dollars. Some examples include the now-outgoing Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive, which Tesla is selling brand-new for around $32,000-$33,000, rather than the $47,990 plus destination you have to pay ordering one directly.