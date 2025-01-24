2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata 35th Anniversary Is a Manual-Only Nod to the Iconic Roadster’s History

Only 300 35th Anniversary Miatas will be available in the U.S. market, so you’ll have to act quickly.

Mazda is flying high right now, posting sales records of nearly 425,000 vehicles in 2024 thanks to its SUVs. Even with that success, though, it can’t forget one of its most iconic cars that’s been around since 1990: the MX-5 Miata. To that end, the automaker announced the 35th Anniversary model on the heels of the brand’s first MX-5 Cup race for the 2025 season, and just before this weekend’s Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona race.

The 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata 35th Anniversary is the latest in a run of milestone models (the last being the 30th Anniversary in 2019), and aims to blend a few of the brand’s modern touches with a classic, soft top, manual roadster layout enthusiasts crave.

While the last anniversary model took a bright and loud tack, the MX-5 Miata 35th Anniversary takes a more upmarket approach inspired by the flagship CX-90 SUV. So, you get Artisan Red Metallic paint matched with a beige soft top. That color combination, as well as the tan upholstery including Nappa leather seats, is the only configuration Mazda plans for this special model. At the back, the 35th Anniversary also gets a color-matched rear spoiler as well as a serialized badge on the rear fender.

Inside, the 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata 35th Anniversary is based on the Grand Touring trim, so you get all the latest features of the ND3 model. An 8.8-inch infotainment display is standard, as is a Bose audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa and built-in navigation. In addition to the one-of-300 badge on the fender, you also get “35th Anniversary” embroidered on both headrests.

On the performance front, the 35th Anniversary MX-5 Miata still packs the same 2.0-liter engine with 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque as the standard models. However, unlike the normal Grand Touring model which has an automatic option, this limited-run version only comes with the 6-speed manual transmission. And that’s a good thing, since that’s the transmission you actually want with a Miata. (Yes, the automatic is just fine, but rowing your own gears in a car like this is so much more fun.) Since we are talking about a car based on the manual GT, you do get a limited-slip rear differential and Bilstein shock absorbers.

Pricing for the 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata 35th Anniversary comes in at $37,435, including Mazda’s $1,185 destination fee. The company says those 300 buyers will get an “exclusive owner experience” as well as a bespoke leather-wrapped key fob for their money. Mazda didn’t say exactly when the first units are coming, but they do encourage interested buyers to get in touch with their local dealer to get the ball rolling.

Beyond just being another milestone, this could be one of the last model years for the current-generation ND Miata before we see a new model emerge — possibly based on the Iconic SP concept, which will go into production.