Twin-Turbo 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Starts at $174,995, but the First VIN001 Sold for $3,700,000 at Auction for Charity

The first-ever mid-engine twin-turbo 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 VIN001 just sold at the Barrett Jackson Scottsdale 2025 auction for $3,700,000. All proceeds from this sale are being donated to the American Red Cross disaster relief fund. The money is going to an honorable cause, and the car is going into a very impressive collection.

This VIN001 charity car was purchased by Rick Hendrick, who is known for buying VIN001 charity cars at auction. According to Barrett Jackson, Rick Hendrick has purchased 25 charity cars over the years for a total amount of near $29 million. Rick Hendrick also purchased VIN001 C8 Corvette Z06.

The C8 ZR1 uses a 5.5-liter twin-turbo LT7 V8 that is rated at 1,064 horsepower @ 7,000 rpm and 828 lb-ft of torque @ 6,000 rpm. The car is rated at 233 MPH top speed and a 9.6-second 1/4-mile.

