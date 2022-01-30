All-new 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Sells For $3.6 Million to Benefit Veterans and Military Families

This all-new 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 70th anniversary VIN 001 comes very close to breaking records today with a $3.6 Million price tag. All proceeds from this charity auction go to benefit the veterans and military families via the Operation Homefront organization.

The new Z06 takes the C8 Corvette architecture to new heights with a high-revving and naturally-aspirated 5.5-liter LT6 V8 engine that is good for 670 horsepower and an 8,600 rpm redline. As this first sale shows, the C8 Z06 is and will be a highly desirable Corvette for years to come.

The winning bid goes to Rick Hendrick (CEO of Hendrick Companies). Mr. Hendrick is no stranger to winning auctions for unique and special Corvettes. He also put in a winning $3 Million bid for the first 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 with proceeds going to charity.