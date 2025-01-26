Ask Nathan: Ram Green-Lit Its Midsize Truck and Choosing Between the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro vs TRD Off-Road?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

We are finally getting a midsize Ram truck! Whether it’s called the “Rampage” or “Dakota” or something else remains to be seen.

Should I get the TRD Pro, or TRD Off-Road?



The first question is actually a statement about the upcoming Ram Rampage.

Q: (Via:Twitter/X@NathanAdlen) The Ram Rampage is going into production?

That’s what I heard and it looks like it will be midsize for sure! What do you think?

– Titan_Log

A: Yay!

I just got word the other day that the UAW has announced that the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois is being reactivated, and will build an all-new midsize pickup truck for Stellantis. Many believe the name of the vehicle will be “Rampage,” but others think that Ram will bring back the “Dakota” name instead. That distinction in itself could indicate what this truck will actually be.

Let me explain: Stellantis said that this new truck will have a gas, hybrid and all-electric variant. To me, it mirrors what they have instore for the new Ram 1500. Additionally, they may have other vehicles built at the BVAP. That would mean it has a platform that will either be shared with other Stellantis vehicles, or major components.

Here’s TFLtruck’s take on Ram’s upcoming midsize truck.

The Ram Rampage is already in production, and it is based on a front-wheel drive architecture. It’s aimed at tiny pickups like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Building a U.S.-friendly version might mean that it shares its underpinnings with something like the next generation Jeep Cherokee. That could mean using the STLA Large platform, which could accommodate internal combustion, PHEV and fully electric powertrains. Makes sense.

The other possibility is a body-on frame setup that’s smaller than the STLA Frame platform now used on the Ram 1500, and Jeep Wagoneers. For those who mentioned the Jeep Gladiator’s platform: that is a modified JL frame, and I doubt it will work out on a modern small pickup. If they use a frame, the STLA is modular, and they may be able to shrink it down to size. It could be kind of what Toyota did with their TNGA-F platform, which underpins everything that needs a frame.

The best possible outcome would be both. A midsize pickup with a proper frame and rugged bones, AND a small pickup which would be a great runabout. Essentially, I’m hoping the go down a similar rabbit hole that Ford did – building a truck for nearly every budget. Considering how popular pickups are – it may be worth looking into.

Regardless of the speculation, we know that something real is being built, we know where it will be built, and now we know when it will be built.. .2027. That should mean that we should start hearing drips of information about this new pickup within the next few months. Like many of you: I’m excited to hear more.

– N

Image: TFLtruck

The last question comes from a viewer who is about to buy a Toyota Tacoma. Should he get the TRD Off-Road, or the TRD PRO

Q: Tacoma TRD Pro vs TRD Off-Road?

Whats the haps big boy?

Love to watch the off-roading videos and you guys make it easy to follow. I have never purchased a pick up truck before. I have owned a 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon for six years and I want more capability. But I still want to be able to go off-roading sometimes. I am not hardcore but I know that the places I go need good ground clearance and lockers help sometimes. Time to burp when I get nervous about high pricing.

I am interested in the new Toyota Tacoma. I don’t know if I want the TRD Off Road or the TRD Pro. Does the hybrid matter that much or can I get what I need out of the turbo without the hybrid?

Just give me your gut instinct on this one, okay?

— JoBlo 1996

A: There are actually three trucks you’re talking about.

The Tacoma TRD Off-Road package is available in the approx $42,000 non-hybrid model, and there’s a TRD Off-Road package for the iForce Max that comes in under $47,000. That means, you get the off-road underpinnings, combined with the hybrid powertrain. Then, it’s a big leap to the almost $64,000 TRD Pro.

Unless you are serious about aggressively bouncing over dunes and climbing rocks often, I would avoid the TRD Pro. It is truly setup for off-road hardships, and you pay for it. The FOX suspension setup, armor and even the seat are all set up for violent encounters with the dirt. It sounds to me that this isn’t what you have in mind.

You still get a well thought-out Bilstein-based suspension under the TRD Off-Road, and beefy all-terrain tires. Additionally, you get a rear locker and (available) Multi Terrain Select with Crawl Control. That system works well, and can save your behind in certain situations. Also, the regular, non-hybrid Tacoma has an available six-speed manual transmission.

If you simply must have that hybrid powertrain, I would recommend sticking with the TRD Off-Road package, and save yourself a bundle. On the other hand, if you’re playing down the extremes you drive in, and you need a vehicle that has the armor and chops to survive – the TRD Pro is the way to go.

– N