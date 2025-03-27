Maserati Launches Specialized Officine Fuoriserie Program to Offer Bespoke Luxury Cars

In case owning a Maserati isn’t exclusive enough for you, there’s now a new customization program.

Maserati has made efforts throughout the year to inject that quintessential flair into its cars, and this is the latest result: the Officine Fuoriserie program. In essence, it’s a way for customers to customize their cars beyond your usual trim and color options, down to the point where you can create a completely bespoke version of whichever model you like. The automaker promises “complete immersion in the configuration process,” including a personal designer to narrow down exactly what you’d want to see in, say, an MC20 (of which the “Less is More…?” proof of concept — yes, that is what it’s called — is shown here).

Going the Fuoriserie route, there are effectively two tracks down which you can go if you really want to personalize your Maserati. The first is a collections catalog, including Fuoriserie Corse for “fans of timeless style and gentleman drivers” and Fuoriserie Futura for “futurists, fans of technology and new materials.” Each one brings a certain number of embellishments to the table, be it wiht the paint scheme or interior materials and upholstery.

Another option is a bespoke model, which is exactly what it sounds like. The brand’s creative department will work with customers to create a truly one-of-one car. The only thing buyers can’t do is change up the actual bodywork itself to create more of a coach-built one-off (like the Alfa Romeo 8C-based Disco Volante, for example), but pretty much anything else is fair game. This Less is More…? car gets a Blu Corse Matte paint job with Bauhaus style-inspired white, blue, yellow and red decals.

You’ll have to get in touch with Maserati directly to specify what details you’ll want, and it’s available across the brand’s full lineup.