Ask Nathan: Will the Rumored Toyota MR2 Be a Hybrid, And What’s Up With Honda Design?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Will the 2026 Toyota MR2 be a hybrid?

Honda design is taking a turn?



The first question comes from a reader who wants to know if the rumored return of the Toyota MR2 will have the heart of a hybrid.

Q: (Via:Twitter/X@NathanAdlen) RE: Toyota MR2 Hybrid?

Do you think the GR Toyota MR2 will be a hybrid?

– Heavy Duk

A: interesting question.

“IF” they build the Toyota MR2, there is a chance that they may use some of their hybrid tech. The image above is the Toyota FT-Se concept, and there’s a lot of speculation that this is what the vehicle might look like. Below it, (just above this paragraph) is a Toyota rendering of what the original idea for this concept was – and it has air intakes leading to the rear of the vehicle – interesting. It may a bit of a leap to go from a purpose-built EV sports car to something like the original MR2s. All the same, I find it fascinating that the initial sketch looks like this.

The first generation was actually built from many parts from the Corolla, back in mid 1980s. It wasn’t a rocket, but it handled amazingly well, and it was affordable. As time passed, the MR2 grew and became far more powerful in its second generation. It also became more expensive. The third gen wasn’t as great as the first two – in my book, but it was still a hoot to drive.

The thing is: MR2 were the sports car that regular consumers could afford. Now (I fear) if they build it, it’s going to cost. Still, that might not be as much of an issue if the Celica holds some sort of middle ground between the MR2, and the GR Corolla. Speaking of the GR Corolla: they may use that fire-breathing inline-3 turbo, and place that engine right behind the driver – like the original.

Hybrid power?

As for hybrid power… Toyota did say that they wanted to electrify their fleet. Nearly every vehicle has a hybrid variant, or simply comes as a hybrid. They are betting heavy on that. With that being said, the aforementioned GR Corolla and the Supra – along with the GR86 have no electric motors helping them.

There is a way Toyota could sort of reverse engineer their all-wheel drive (AWD) hybrid system for a vehicle like this. Kind of like a poor-man’s Acura NSX, they could supply electrical power to the front wheels, while the rear gas engine powers the wheels its connected to. I have no idea if that has any relevance, nor have I heard anyone mention a hybrid with AWD. It just seems logical to me.

I hope they do build a new MR2, and it would be cool to have some sort of hybrid/AWD option in the offering. Additionally, I have to say that these renderings are tasty. They remind me of Lotus, and/or Ferrari. Very cool.

Lets hope Toyota builds it!

– N

The last comment comes from a cross-section of comments from our coverage of the Honda 0 Saloon and SUV.

Q: (Paraphrased into a few comments from YouTube – because there’s a lot) What’s up with Honda’s design?

“These cars will never make it to production”

“Why is there no trunk (boot) in tje Honda 0 Saloon?”

“The design of the electric doors is terrible”

“The designs are too radical.”

“Clean your optics!”

— YouTube viewers

A: I will answer each, but I want to be clear: I’m a fan of sci-fi styling, and of people who are brave with design risks.

Here are my answers:

“These cars will never make it to production”

Honda said that they are in the process of building an EV Hub in Ohio. It is already under construction, to be finished by the end of 2025. PRODUCTION of the Honda 0 SUV, and then the Honda 0 Saloon will begin in 2026. Additionally, this facility will allow ICE, EV and hybrid vehicles to all be built on the same line. That’s directly from Honda.

Dimensions, final design and performance/power numbers will be announced in the near future.

“Why is there no trunk (boot) in the Honda 0 Saloon?”

Yes, the prototype on stage didn’t have a cargo area, or an opening, but there will be in the production model. Once again; from Honda. Additionally, I would expect things like side-view mirrors, more glass and cargo spaces in the production models.

“The design of the electric doors is terrible”

I don’t think that will be part of the future production for either vehicle. It’s more for the effect of both concepts on stage. They have a remote control that can open and close the doors. I think it’s mostly for effect, and they didn’t seem too excited about making all their doors electric. With that being said, electrically assisted doors already exist on many premium vehicles. Perhaps they will adopt something like that?

“The designs are too radical”

I can see how some of the lines may look too fantastic. Yes, I am a fan of Blade Runner, Anime, Manga and sci-fi design in general. That’s why I like both. Still, the rear section of the SUV provides a massive blind spot. The Saloon is very long, and (I think) it would need all-wheel steering to make parking reasonable.

“Clean your optics!”

I’m ashamed, and sorry about the dust particles on my phone. After visiting Pasadena and Altadena early that morning, I was oblivious to how much ash and dust I was coated in. Even though I changed my cloths, I didn’t bother to double check my phone – totally screwed up. I’ll will do my best to avoid that in the future.

– N

p.s. Shout out to Jake at Pasadena Station 34!