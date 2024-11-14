Jaguar Offers Up a Glimpse of Its Next-Generation Electric Sedan

Oh look, there’s a new Jag hiding under all that camouflage.

Like several other luxury automakers, Jaguar announced its intent to transform into a purely electric brand a few years back. Things have been relatively quiet since, however, as it gradually killed off most of its remaining ICE lineup (right now, the F-Pace is the last model left standing) and we waited for news of what’s coming down the pike. Now, we at least have some idea as the automaker posted this “spy shot” of an electric sedan heavily laden with camouflage testing in the U.K.

There’s no official name for this model yet, as Jaguar itself just calls it an “all-electric 4-door GT”. Based on this glimpse alone, we at least know it’s a full-size sedan, and perhaps a spiritual successor to the long-defunct XJ. Interestingly, Jaguar shelved its last all-electric XJ project back in 2021, after deciding such a model “did not fit with the vision” of a reimagined Jaguar brand. A recent trademark application earmarked the name “I-Type” for a potential new model, though Jaguar clearly has not committed to that name for this electric sedan just yet, to where it confirmed that with Thursday’s teaser.

At this moment, we also don’t have any mechanical details on what’s hiding underneath the camo and the bodywork, either. Apart from nodding to its platform — the “Jaguar Electrical Architecture (JEA)” — and the fact that Jaguar will build it in Solihull (where JLR currently builds the Range Rover and the F-Pace), the only other nugget of information the automaker provided is that more is coming on December 2. Jaguar says the “next stage” in its transformation will be revealed during Miami Art Week, including the debut of the “Design Vision Concept” for what the future of the brand will look like.

As ever, we’ll have to stay tuned for more updates.