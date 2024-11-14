2025 Acura ADX Finally Gives the Brand a Small SUV Rival To the BMW X1

If you want a crossover and the Integra isn’t quite your jam, there’s now the new Acura ADX.

No matter which brand we’re talking about, SUVs reign supreme on the sales charts. To that end, Acura’s had a solid offering with the compact RDX over the years as well as the midsize ADX. But as a smaller segment emerged, occupied by the likes of the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA among so many others, Honda’s luxury marque has been conspicuously absent — until now, that is. The 2025 Acura ADX officially debuted Thursday, as what the automaker is calling a “gateway” model into the brand: A smaller, more affordable option and an alternative to the small, affordable, but front-wheel drive-only Integra liftback.

At 185.8 inches tall on a 104.5-inch wheelbase, the new ADX measures out six inches longer than the mainstream Honda HR-V, though it rides on a similar platform and most other dimensions are virtually identical. On the styling front, we’re looking at what has become the “classic” Acura look over the past few years. There’s a diamond mesh grille up front, a large badge so you can’t mistake what you’re looking at, and distinctive “chicane”-style LED running lights. In profile, the 2025 Acura ADX largely riffs on its larger siblings, though you do get more of a swooping aesthetic once you get to the tailgate area. And, as our colleague Nathan Adlen is always thrilled to discover, this little crossover doesn’t let enthusiasts down with fake exhaust ports.

Under the hood, the 2025 Acura ADX gets the exact same 1.5-liter turbocharged engine as the Integra. The company would not disclose official horsepower and torque specs, but we suspect the car packs a similar 200 horsepower, 192 lb-ft output as its lower-slung stablemate. Unlike the Integra, of course, you can get the ADX with Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system, though front-wheel drive versions will be available as well. A continuously variable transmission shuffles the ADX along, though you can simulate actual shifts with the paddles on these A-Spec models (sadly for some, you obviously won’t be able to get a 6-speed manual transmission option, cool as that would be).

Looking inside the 2025 Acura ADX

So, what about the interior? The ADX pretty much lifts that lock, stock and barrel from the Integra, too (and the HR-V), though there are a few minor tweaks for the HVAC vents and the trim elements throughout the cabin. An Orchid and blue upholstery option, for example, is unique to the ADX A-Spec Advance (at least at launch). In addition to a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, you also get a 9.0-inch infotainment display with Google Built-in apps for easy access to Google Maps and the voice assistant. Amazon Alexa is also baked into the automaker’s latest setup.

Standard features on the 2025 Acura ADX include wireless smartphone charging, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. This model also gets extra sound dampening to keep things quiet, while you also get four drive modes to change up the driving experience a bit depending on your situation — Comfort, Normal, Sport and Snow. Dual-zone automatic climate control is also a standard feature on every ADX, as are rear climate vents (but no rear controls), two USB-C ports, a sunroof and heated front seats. Even with its smaller footprint, it also manages the same 24.4 cubic feet of cargo space that expands out to 55.1 cubic feet with the seats folded.

Beyond the base ADX, there are two additional trims: A-Spec and A-Spec with the Advance Package. The A-Spec, on its own, brings in different 19-inch wheels, as opposed to the base 18s, a flat-bottom steering wheel, ventilated front seats, stainless steel pedals, a chrome shift knob and red needles for the digital gauges. While the base model gets two USB-C ports, opting for the A-Spec will give the rear passengers another two ports so everyone can charge their devices.

The Advance Package, as its name suggests, adds on more luxury amenities to the A-Spec model. It gets a heated steering wheel, 360-degree camera system and a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. Driver assistance features like blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and a driver attention monitor all come standard, regardless of trim.

When is the new ADX available?

Acura says the new ADX SUV will officially hit dealerships early next year, with pricing starting from the $35,000-or-so range. Exact figures across the trim walk are not available yet, nor do we have EPA estimates for fuel economy.

This arrival does give the brand an opportunity to compete at the smaller end of the segment, which already brings a wide range of options to consumers. Beyond the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA I mentioned earlier, there are plenty of other options including the Audi Q3, Lexus UX, Lincoln Corsair, Cadillac XT4 (at least for now), GMC Terrain and Volvo XC40.

Check out more on the 2025 Acura ADX below: