2025 Ford Bronco Lineup Revives the Base Trim, Adds Standard Equipment

The base trim is back, but the Wildtrak is gone and the Black Diamond is now a package instead of a trim

Apart from new special editions, the 2025 Ford Bronco lineup gets more standard equipment and a new Black Appearance package.

We’re moving into the Bronco’s fifth full model year, so Ford is making some tweaks throughout the range to keep it fresh. Right off the bat, those changes include more standard technology features, as well as a new Black Appearance package and clear film for those who choose a matte color option.

The 2025 Ford Bronco now gets the Raptor’s 12-inch digital gauge cluster across the whole lineup, even down to the resurrected base model that sits below the Big Bend. That cluster joins the 12-inch infotainment screen that Ford already made standard for the 2024 models. While some folks may prefer the analog gauges of old, this is a trend that’s increasingly common in the marketplace, particularly with GM using 11-inch screens across most of its smaller SUVs, and when you take the idea of two identically sized screens and scale it up by a few hundred thousand units, the decision makes sense.

Other standard equipment change include air conditioning vents for second-row passengers, more interior lighting and more sound insulation to reduce road noise in the cabin. Models equipped with the Sasquatch package now get 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory RT tires, which run quieter than the mud-terrains of previous years while still delivering off-road capability. Bronco models also now get a 12-speaker B&O sound system with better speakers, a higher-output amplifier and a new subwoofer to replace the old 10-speaker system.

The base trim returns, while the Wildtrak goes away

After a hiatus for 2024, you can now buy a base Bronco once again, bringing the two-door’s entry-level base price to $39,890. And yes, you can still get the base Bronco in two-door form with a manual transmission and the Sasquatch package.

The Bronco’s Black Diamond trim isn’t going away, necessarily, but it is getting folded into the Big Bend model as an available package. The Wildtrak, on the other hand, is going away, so your more hardcore off-road trims boil down to the Badlands or the Raptor (or, in terms of special models, the Stroppe Edition). A Black Appearance package joins the lineup for an extra $795, while the Free Wheeling is a retro-themed option priced at $2,495.

Three new colors join the 2025 Ford Bronco lineup: Marsh Gray, Desert Sand and Ruby Red. Even with their inclusion, though, you can still get other fan favorites like Eruption Green or Velocity Blue.

One more option is a Matte Clear Film if you decide to pick up a Bronco with a matte paint finish. That should make living with a non-glossy paint easier on a day-to-day basis, but there are a few caveats: You can’t get it with the Raptor, and you also can’t get it if you choose any decal packages (like the $520 Black Diamond or Sasquatch Graphics Package).

The 2025 Ford Bronco configurator is online right now, so you can play around and build the model that best meets your needs and budget. Ford says next year’s models will arrive this winter, so we should see them actually on the ground in the next few months.