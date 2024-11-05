TWO WEEKS LEFT to Win a ’62 Corvette or ’24 Corvette Stingray!

Plus there's a 1969 Chevy Camaro SS and 1965 Pontiac GTO up for grabs, too, thanks to Ronald McDonald House Central Valley in California.

Each year the Ronald McDonald House of Central California in Fresno puts together the coolest rides to raffle off and bring in the funds to support Central Valley families undergoing lengthy medical treatments. This year's class of classics is no exception. The charity has a cherry 1962 Chevy Corvette, and a 2024 Chevy Corvette Stingray, up for grabs this month. You're also welcome to enter to win a stunning 1969 Chevy Camaro SS and a mint-condition 1965 Pontiac GTO.

This is what a full, correct, numbers matching body-off-frame Corvette restoration look like. [image: RMHCV]

This cherry of a Chevy Corvette underwent a thorough body-off restoration, returning it the original factory colors and specifications with only approximately 600 miles on the odometer since. The original Tuxedo Black color is matched to a new red interior, restored black hard top, and a new black soft top. The engine is matching numbers 327/360HP fuel injected V8 engine and is date code correct. The numbers are correctly stamped too according to NCRS standards. A rebuilt, correct 4-speed Borg Warner Close Ratio T10-1C manual transmission replaced the damaged original. This incredible black Fuelie has an extensive list of correct parts including the correct fuel injection system which was recently rebuilt by Corvette expert Jeff Reade.

The C8 Corvette: Still one of the greatest cars Chevy’s ever made. [image: RMHCV]

When GM launched the Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray five years ago, it brought supercar levels of performance with at 2.9 second 0-60 time. it still is one of the all-time best sportscars ever built. This 3LT Corvette features Torch Red paint and the highly desired Z51 Performance Package, including the dual-mode performance exhaust and GT2 bucket seats. To handle the 6.2-liter V8’s 495 horsepower, the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gets an assist from the Z51 package’s electronic limited-slip rear differential, more aggressive brakes, and summer tires.

The rebuilt V8 in the Camaro puts out an astonishing 375 hp. [image: RMHCV]

The Chevy Camaro has gone through multiple character changes throughout its 50-plus years in existence, but it could be argued that the 1969 Camaro SS here in TRUE X66 trim is the model that gave the Camaro its muscle car soul. Power comes from a code correct 375hp V8 with an Edelbrock Air Gap intake and Holley 750 CFM carburetor. A Muncie M20 4-speed manual manages the gears. The new paint is correct code 71 Lemans Blue. Inside, the seats were reupholstered with a gorgeous black and white houndstooth check. A sweet rosewood steering wheel and woodgrain trim on the dash ups the late-60s sophistication factor.

Once the fastest car on the street, this GTO lives to speed again. [image: RMHCV]

The GTO was born out of the hot rod culture of the early 1960s, when Pontiac engineers decided to drop a 389 V8 from the full-size Bonneville into the midsize Tempest. This particular 1965 GTO Coupe underwent a full, frame-off restoration that brought it back to its original glory. The beautiful turquoise exterior and parchment interior look just as good as the day it left the factory. Under the hood you’ll find the numbers matching 389 CI V8 engine features factory Tri-Power carb setup good for cranking out 360 hp. The engine is mated to the factory 4-speed manual transmission that provides full control over the GTO’s impressive power. Inside, the dash features the highly sought-after Rally Gauge Cluster, which includes a tachometer and other essential gauges.

About Ronald McDonald House Central Valley

The Ronald McDonald House Central Valley provides a home away from home for families while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital. The house features three wings with a total of 18 guest rooms. Each wing comes equipped with its own laundry room, kitchen, and dining area for guests to share. Stocked pantries and private refrigerators highlight each guest room. Additional amenities include a playroom for siblings, a large communal living area, outdoor dining areas, play areas, and some spaces for quiet moments.

