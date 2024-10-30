Volvo Offers NACS Adapter So Customers Can Use Tesla’s Supercharger Network

The adapter will be included with new purchases, or current owners can buy them at the dealership

(Images: Volvo)

Volvo announced Wednesday its customers could finally access 17,800 Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S. and Canada.

While virtually every automaker plans to introduce Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) into its vehicles within the next year, current owners still have to manage with the ubiquitous (and outgoing) CCS standard when charging their EVs. Now, though, Volvo says it will offer CCS-to-NACS adapters to owners who purchase new 2025 model EX40, EC40 or EX90 SUVs. Owners who already drive Volvo’s electric cars will be able to buy the adapter from the dealership.

Volvo will begin shipping adapters and include Tesla Supercharger stations in its navigation apps — by way of Google Maps or the Volvo Cars app — from November 18 onward.

If you plan to buy an NACS adapter for your electric Volvo, the automaker formally announced pricing at $230 USD (or $310 in Canadian dollars). Owners can order the adapters starting today, October 30, and they will actually make their way to retailers on November 18.

While the company’s list of eligible EVs for the free adapter includes most of its current models, it says availability of adapters for the EX30 will come later. At time of writing, Volvo delayed the EX30’s arrival into the U.S. until next year. It was originally supposed to go on sale this summer, but the original plans were scrapped after the U.S. government imposed a 100% tariff on EVs imported from China.