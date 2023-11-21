Here’s How Much the 2025 Mini Countryman Costs and When It Will Arrive

(Images: Mini)

The 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4 will reach dealers in the spring.

After their initial debuts, we now have a bit more information on the new Countryman lineup by way of Mini’s retail website. As it stands right now, the 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4, the base version of the upcoming third-generation model, will start at $39,895 including Mini’s relatively modest (by today’s standards) $995 destination fee.

Since we are talking about the base model, the Countryman will tip the scale over $40,000 once you start tacking on options. As for propulsion, the S ALL4 model uses the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder setup as the BMW X1 xDrive28i, making 241 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Naturally, that power makes its way to all four wheels (see what Mini did there?) through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Mini says it’s good for a 0-60 sprint in a decent 6.5 seconds, which makes this larger and heavier Countryman just a shade slower than its BMW counterpart.

The real punchline, though, is the price. As automakers seem keen to do these days, the 2025 Mini Countryman sees a major price hike — around $6,000 — thanks to the omission of a less potent, non-S entry-level model. Bear in mind, though, the old 2024 S model is just $250 more than that entry version, so the new S is similarly pricier than its predecessor. The hotter, $47,895 John Cooper Works (JCW) model with 312 horsepower, for its part, is about $4,095.

For the extra cash, you are getting a car that is substantially larger and more powerful than what it replaces. Both the gas-powered models should reach dealers sometime next spring. The battery-electric Countryman SE ALL4, at $46,195 to start, will make its way to buyers next fall.