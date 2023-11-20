US Safety Regulators Probe 6.4 Million Kia, Hyundai Vehicles Over ABS-Related Fire Risk

(Image: Hyundai)

A new probe looks into how effectively Hyundai and Kia dealt with 16 separate recalls.

On Monday, US safety regulators with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced an investigation into Hyundai and Kia concerning how the automaker addressed 16 separate recalls covering 6.4 million vehicles over a fire risk due to brake fluid leaks on several different models.

Both companies have issued recall campaigns since 2016 due to problems with cars’ antilock braking systems — specifically, the Hydraulic Electronic Control Units (HECU) — where affected modules could leak brake fluid internally and cause an electrical short over time. In September, Hyundai said it was aware of 21 fires and an additional 21 “thermal incidents” since 2017. Kia has reports of at least 10 such incidents involving melting around the affected components or actual fires.

Also in September, Kia recalled 1.73 million vehicles for the problem ranging between model years 2010 and 2017. The campaign covers a wide band of its lineup, from the Borrego SUV to the Cadenza, Forte, K900, Optima, Rio, Rondo, Sportage and Sorento.

Hyundai recalled a further 1.64 million vehicles at the same time, again covering the brand’s most popular models. In total, the recall spans the Accent, Azera, Equus, Elantra, Genesis Coupe, Santa Fe (including the Santa Fe Sport), Sonata Hybrid, Tuscon (including the hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell model) and the three-row Veracruz. Like Kia, Hyundai says its ABS (Anti-Lock Brake System) module can leak fluid and cause a short, potentially starting a fire.

The NHTSA probe audits how quickly and effectively Hyundai and Kia moved to sort the problem, as well as its “adherence with reporting requirements; and understand the varying defect descriptions and remedies between these recalls.” The latest recall covering a combined 3.37 million vehicles, for instance, urged affected owners to park their vehicles outside, away from structures and other vehicles where possible, until its dealers can rectify the problem.

Neither automaker gave an official comment on the investigation, at time of writing.

This particular slate of recalls only covers vehicles built through 2017, and does not cover the brand’s newest or revamped models (it’s worth noting all of the aforementioned cars have either been discontinued or updated at least once in the past several years).