Updated 2024 Acura TLX Brings a New Grille and Quality-of-Life Improvements

The 2024 Acura TLX gets a mid-cycle refresh and a simplified lineup.

It’s been on sale for a few years now, and the second-generation TLX is already one of the best-looking sports sedans around. Still, you can’t go too long without any noteworthy updates, so that’s exactly what we’re getting for the new model year. The 2024 Acura TLX obviously isn’t a full redesign, but the automaker’s updates make a few modest adjustments to the styling and aim to improve some of the more frustrating points of buying and living with previous model years.

Right off the bat, 2024 models get an updated frameless grille, creating more of an unbroken appearance from the hood line to the large Acura badge on the front. The new mesh pattern also helps keep the fascia looking fresh, while standard models get larger 19-inch wheels (up from 18s) to improve its presence.

Other high-level changes for the 2024 Acura TLX lineup include a new 12.3-inch infotainment cluster — 20% larger than the old 10.2-inch unit. Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless phone charging also come standard across the entire range, which itself is simpler than previous model years. New colors are availale including Urban Gray Pearl (shown here on the Type S), new exhaust finishers on the A-Spec, new wheel choices and a new high-res Surround View Camera and 10.5-inch head-up display on the Type S.

The trim walk boils down to three options

Acura certainly doesn’t have the most confusing trim structure in the world, but your options for the TLX still weren’t exactly straightforward. Now, though, you have three options. The base model now includes the Technology Package as standard equipment, as wel as front-wheel drive. Then there’s the A-Spec, which adds in all-wheel drive and some sportier touches. At the top end, there’s still the performance-oriented Type S.

Under the hood, the TLX still gets the same engines with the same outputs as before. Both the FWD base model and the A-Spec get a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, putting out 272 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. The Type S, for its part, still packs a 3.0-liter (single) turbocharged V6 with 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. Both engines mate up to a 10-pseed automatic transmission.

The A-Spec does see further quality-of-life improvements when it comes to cabin noise. You get acoustic glass on the front doors, as well as padding that more aptly cushions outside noise and thicker carpets. Both models offer a black or red interior, though you can also get a lighter Orchid option for the Type S. If you’re a fan of the Tiger Pearl exterior color, that’s also sticking around on the performance model.

2024 Acura TLX models will hit dealers later this month. The company did not mention pricing, but we don’t expect MSRPs to move too far from their 2023 equivalents for this new model year. Again, we’re not talking about a complete overhaul here, but the simplier trim lineup means you’ll have fewer price points to juggle if you’re in the market.

Tommy and I had the opportunity to get an early look at the updated TLX, which you can check out below: