Toyota Recalls 1.8 Million RAV4 SUVs For Potential Fire Risk

2013-2018 RAV4s may have an increased fire risk due to the 12-volt battery.

Toyota announced a voluntary recall for approximately 1,854,000 2013-2018 Toyota RAV4 models. The recall concerns an improperly secured 12 volt battery that has the potential to move while the car is in motion and cause a fire. Toyota is working on a solution for the issue, and had this to say:

“Some replacement 12-volt batteries of the size specified for the subject vehicles have smaller top dimensions than others. If a small-top battery is used for replacement and the hold-down clamp is not tightened correctly, the battery could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns. The movement could cause the positive battery terminal to contact the hold-down clamp and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire. Toyota is currently preparing the remedy. When the remedy is available, Toyota dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover with improved ones at no cost to owners. For all involved vehicles, Toyota will notify customers by late December 2023.”

As stated above, Toyota is working on a fix for the issue. Once available, the replacement battery clamp, tray and terminal cover will be installed for free by Toyota. If you own a 2013-2018 Toyota RAV4, visit the NHTSA website to check if yours is one of the vehicles affected by the recall. Toyota also has a recall page, as well as a customer service number (1-800-331-4331).