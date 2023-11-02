Old vs New Toyota Prius: You Won’t Believe How Much The “Boring” Prius Has Changed!

Get ready for a cage-match-like throwdown as we pit the old vs new Toyota Prius.

OK, not really. It’s more of a video comparison showing where the design came from…and a bit more.

Pitting the old vs new Toyota Prius makes little sense in terms of exterior design, tech and performance. Other than gas mileage, there’s (obviously) no comparison. Still, it’s worth noting where these cars come from, and how they evolved. That’s why we set up a nice little side-by-side comparison between a third generation, 2010 Prius, and the new Prius Prime.

Once again, it’s not about performance, otherwise we would use the base model new Prius with its 191 horsepower (combined) powertrain. The Prime in this video makes 220 horsepower. The old one makes 134 horsepower combined. In addition, the suspension, tires and weight distribution makes the new one a Lotus Esprit, by comparison.

With all of this, you would think that the new Prius is the “go-to” option. Well, not if you’re looking for comfort. That’s right, the interior is FAR more comfortable, and spacious in the old one. In addition, it has more utility space, and the outward vision is superior too.

The model we located at an auto auction, had 239,000 miles on the ticker, and I have to say – it drove great. Now, after the video we noticed that the battery degradation was more severe than we initially thought. With that being said, it performed as if it was lightly used. Oddly, many used Prius I’ve driven have a similar feel to them. Seriously, they are robust and last a long time. Especially when they’re well cared for.

We also checked out a 2009 Prius – that wasn’t well cared for. It was so sad, beat up and smelly, we nearly wept. It irks me when people treat any car like this. I’m a sentimental sap, that’s all.

As for the new Prius? Both of us agree that it is outstanding to look at. We also agree that you pay a price to have such a low-slung roof. Check out the video and tell us which one you prefer!