2024 Nissan Sentra Prices Start at $21,745, But Is It More Efficient?

Two major selling points for the Nissan Sentra are pricing and fuel economy.

While Nissan shed some details on its facelifted Sentra a few months ago, and now we have some more concrete information on what to expect with the car’s mid-cycle refresh. Good news on the pricing front: This compact sedan isn’t much more expensive than it was before. All-in, then, the 2024 Nissan Sentra range runs between $21,725 for the base S (including destination) and $24,815 for the top-of-the-line SR. Sitting right in the middle, the SV comes in at $22,655.

On the whole, the 2024 Nissan Sentra gets a new front fascia and updated CVT. You still get 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque — not heart-pumping, I know, but it’ll get the job done — but you should get better fuel economy this time around. For the time being, however, we don’t have official EPA figures to put the updated Sentra into context against the “old” model. For 2023, Nissan’s compact sedan managed 29 mpg city / 39 mpg highway / 33 mpg combined. I’d expect a modest improvement (as the Sentra also gets an automatic stop/start system), so Nissan’s changes may bump up those figures by 1 or 2 mpg, so the automaker can market 40+ mpg on the highway. Even with a small improvement, those are still great numbers for a non-hybrid. The SR trim, in its current form, drops the mileage ratings by 1 mpg across the board.

All 2024 Nissan Sentra models get new wheel designs ranging between 16 and 18 inches, depending on the trim. The Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of safety features also comes standard, so that brings some added value to the base S model.

This updated model still comes in thousands of dollars cheaper than some rivals

Most buyers tend to go for the trim right in the middle: the SV, in this case. That model gets a slightly larger 8-inch touchscreen and 7-inch instrument cluster display, for a start. Beyond that, the $2,520 SV Premium Package bundles in a 360-degree camera, 8-speaker Bose audio system and mirror-mounted turn signal indicators.

Trim-for-trim, though, the 2024 Nissan Sentra still comes in significantly less expensive than some of its rivals. The Honda Civic, for example, starts at $25,045 for the base LX. The Mazda3 is a similar story, starting at $25,335 for the 2.5 S (and good luck finding one of those, short of specially ordering the base model).

Among other options, the Kia Forte does start off less expensive, at $20,815 for the 2023 LX model. Its sister car, the Hyundai Elantra, is a bit pricier at $22,065.