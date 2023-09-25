2024 Toyota Corolla Adds in New Premium Trim, Other Models Get a Price Bump

(Images: Toyota)

Toyota’s hot GR Corolla is getting a cushier trim option for the new model year.

After launching to huge fan fare (especially among hot hatch lovers), the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla enters a new model year with relatively few changes. The biggest shift is in the trim walk, where the Circuit Edition effectively replaces the Morizo at the top of the lineup, and a new “Premium” trim adds a few more amenities as standard that you don’t get with the base Core model.

For $41,015 (including destination), the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Premium adds in heated Brin Naub GR logoed suede-trimmed seats as standard equipment. You also get an 8-speaker JBL premium audio system and front and rear parking sensors. On the performance side of the equation, the GR Corolla Premium also bundles in the front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials as standard, too. You also get brake cooling ducts also come as part of the Premium trim, so you can still get some of the crucial enthusiast upgrades without necessarily having to shell out for the fully loaded Circuit Edition.

At $45,565, the GR Corolla Circuit Edition adds in a forged carbon fiber roof, a bulge on the hood, 18-inch forged alloy wheels, carbon accents and a blue stripe on the gear knob. The Circuit is also available in Blue Flame, which you cannot get with the Premium. On the pricing front, that starting point is $1,840 higher than it was for 2023, “market adjustments” notwithstanding.

On the entry-level end, the $37,195 Core only gets a $200 bump from last year. The Performance package offers the LSDs like before, while you still get a range of minor tweaks Toyota says it brought to the GR Corolla lineup (see the video below). Under the hood, the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla still gets a 1.6-liter, three-cylinder turbocharged engine making 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. The car still comes with Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 suite, as well as an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability.