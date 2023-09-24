Ask Nathan: Will This Compact Toyota bZ EV Win You Over And Are Tires Unsustainable?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

The first question comes from a fan who wants to know more about the Toyota bZ Compact EV crossover. The concept debuted at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Q: (RE:) Toyota bZ compact EV crossover?

Hi Nathan. Gilbert again with a second question. Have you hear about the Toyota bZ compact EV crossover? I like the look. But is it any better than the awful BZ4x? Can Toyota even compete with other BEV auto makers being so far behind?

Gilbert S.

A: I would not underestimate Toyota.

Forget about the lukewarm kickoff of the BZ4x. It’s a perfectly adequate EV, but it was never very competitive. One of the main reasons has to do with its performance; namely, its battery. Its range and charging rate are far surpassed by the competition. It’s one of the main complaints I have about this model.

What if I were to say that Toyota is on the brink of developing, and implementing a game changing battery? It’s looking like a reality, thanks to a series of breakthroughs recently announced by Toyota. Rather than beat a dead horse by attempting to augment lithium ion batteries, Toyota worked on something else.

Toyota is banking on solid state batteries.

“So, what does this mean from an end users point of view? A trip of 700 km on one charge. A recharge from zero to full in roughly 10-15 minutes. All with minimal safety concerns. The solid-state battery being introduced by Toyota promises to be a game changer not just for electric vehicles but for an entire industry. The electric vehicles being developed will have a range more than twice the distance of a vehicle running on a conventional lithium-ion battery under the same conditions. All accomplished without sacrificing interior space in even the most compact vehicle.” Toyota Media

Without a lengthy explanation, one that I barely have the mental acuity to summarize: solid state batteries forego the need for a lithium ion pack. The way it was explained to me, energy density of a solid state battery is far greater, while it is much safer to use. It charges quickly, and can be used in a variety of products. In addition, it should be more environmentally sound.

With that out of the way, I expect the next generation of Toyota EVs to perform far better. Not because I’m a Toyota fan-boy, but because I cannot think of another automaker that is a pragmatic as Toyota. The bZ crossover (it could be called a bz3x, or something), might actually drive as good as it looks… maybe.

The last question comes from an email that questions the sustainability of tires.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter) Tires are the most wasteful product on the planet!

I’m surprised you don’t talk about the environmental impact of tires. They are either landfill fodder or get incinerated. Both forms of disposal are terrible for the environment. My god man they are obsoletely the worst form of waste imaginable!

Anonymous

A: Thanks for the message, but we have covered tires in the past.

Among other stories, I covered tire recycling in (this) post. In addition, I think some of your data is on the older side. While we still have a ways to go, tires are becoming more and more environmentally friendly. Check out this statement that just posted from Pirelli. It’s regarding their new labeling of their tires that are made wit h (at least) 50-percent sustainable materials.

The main challenge in developing the new P Zero E was to combine the need for sustainability with the high performance required from a UHP tire. This objective was reached thanks to these new materials, which include:

LIGNIN

Lignin comes from the scrap of the pulp and paper industry. Lignin contributes to tire durability and foreseen rolling resistance reduction.

RICE HUSK ASH SILICA

Rice husk ash silica derives from the scrap of rice cultivation. Silica is widely used in tread compounds to obtain a high level of performance in wet conditions. Rice husk ash silica is a good replacement for fossil-based silica in such tread applications.

CIRCULAR CARBON BLACK

Circular carbon black derives from end-of-life tires pyrolysis oil. Pyrolysis is a way to prevent landfill disposal of end-of-life tires. Carbon black is used in rubber compounds to optimize stability, strength, and durability of tires.

BIO CIRCULAR POLYMERS

Bio-circular polymers are made from monomers derived from used cooking oils or tire pyrolysis oil. They are a replacement for fossil-sourced polymers.

NATURAL RUBBER

Natural rubber is obtained from the latex of Hevea Brasiliensis, the rubber tree. This is a material 100% derived from biomass.

BIO-RESINS

Bio resins are plasticisers deriving from vegetal biomass such as plant seeds (sunflower or canola) or forest-based resins. Bio resins are versatile ingredients, providing a better balance of dry and wet performance.

RAYON

Rayon is a textile reinforcement of a tire, with fibers deriving from cellulose.

The point here is that Pirelli (along with many other tiremakers) is pushing ahead with a greener, cleaner agenda. They don’t have a choice – as recyclizing requirements and product production are becoming increasingly stringent.