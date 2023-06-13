2024 Nissan Sentra Follows the Smaller Versa With Subtle Refresh, Updated CVT

After four years in its current generation, the 2024 Nissan Sentra debuted Tuesday sporting minor styling updates and an updated transmission.

Like the smaller Versa, the Sentra’s most obvious update is the new V-Motion grille and front fascia.

On the features front, the SV and SR both get some more standard equipment. A new color, Atlantic Gray, is also available on the 2024 models.

Pricing is not available yet, but the 2024 Nissan Sentra will hit dealers in the coming weeks, as summer gets into swing.

The 2024 Nissan Sentra gets similar updates to its smaller sibling.

It may not be the most dynamic car in its class, but the Sentra does still represent one of the best values for those trying to get a new car right now. 2023 models, for their part, start between $21,145 and $24,730. This refreshed model brings light changes to the design and powertrain, most likely without hiking the prices too much (2024 model year pricing is not available just yet).

Up front, the most obvious change lies with the front fascia. The new V-Motion grille is a bit stealthier with chrome on the outer edges for the sportier-looking SR trim, while you also get new headlights and the Sentra finally gets Nissan’s latest corporate logo as well. The same three trims remain — S, SV and SR — but the two upper trims get some new (or newly standard) equipment.

If you’re shopping the mid-range SV, you’ll have new 16-inch wheels to look at. The SV Premium package, which upgrades the model with more creature comforts, adds in mirror-mounted turn signals, a 360-degree camera and an 8-speaker Bose audio system. On the SR, you get the darker grille treatment as well as red badging and a new rear lower fascia, seen below. The SR also brings heated front seats as standard fare.

All 2024 Nissan Sentra models get two more changes, too. One is a new color, called Atlantic Gray, while the other is a recalibrated continuously variable transmission (CVT). The 2.0-liter engine stays and still pumps out 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque, but Nissan says the CVT is more fuel efficient by way of better transmission mapping and a new auto stop/start system.

No EPA figures are available yet to back up that claim, but we should know more in the coming weeks.

It’s a similar story for pricing. The 2024 Nissan Sentra will hit dealers as we kick over into the summer season, but there are no official MSRPs just yet. Since we’re talking about light-touch updates here, it shouldn’t be terribly more expensive than the outgoing 2023s.